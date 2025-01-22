COBB COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Uber Eats, a division of Uber Technologies, Inc., announced a new partnership with home improvement retailer Home Depot Inc. for providing convenient on-demand or scheduled delivery across the United States.Starting Wednesday, customers can order Home Depot products from more than 2,000 store locations through the Uber Eats app. These include tools, building materials, gardening supplies, and more, directly within the app.Deliveries can be requested for on-demand service or scheduled at a convenient time, ensuring flexibility for customers' busy lives.The customers are required to open the Uber Eats app, navigate to a Home Depot store, and explore a curated selection of products. Once items are added to cart, they can choose appropriate delivery time, and check out.The companies expect the collaboration to make home improvement projects easier than ever, providing quick access to essential tools, supplies, and more delivered to doorsteps and job sites.Jordan Broggi, executive vice president of customer experience and president of online The Home Depot, added, 'Our stores are core to The Home Depot's business, and expanding our e-commerce capabilities is a key part of our efforts to deliver a seamless interconnected shopping experience. By complementing our current same-day and next-day delivery services on homedepot.com with Uber Eats' speedy and user-friendly platform, we're offering more options to serve our customers however they prefer to shop.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX