DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Residential property price inflation in Ireland eased for the third month in a row in November, preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.The residential property price index rose 9.4 percent year-on-year following a 9.7 percent increase in October. The rate has been easing since hitting a peak of 10.1 percent in August.In November 2023, the residential property price inflation was 3.0 percent.Property prices grew 0.7 percent month-on-month in November following a 0.8 percent increase in October.Prices in Dublin rose 9.6 percent year-on-year in November and those outside Dublin were 9.2 percent higher than a year ago.House prices in Dublin grew 9.9 percent while apartment prices increased 8.3 percent.The report also showed that dwelling purchases decreased 3.8 percent year-on-year in November to 4,443 units. The median price of a dwelling purchased in the 12 months to November was EUR 350,000.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX