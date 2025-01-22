WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM), Wednesday revealed 15 times increase in incidence of Myalgic encephalomyelitis or ME/ Chronic Fatigue Syndrome or CFS in patients infected with SARS-CoV-2.The RECOVER-Adult study found that 73 post-COVID patients out of 4515 participants developed ME/CFS in at least six months time. The prevalence was 4.5 percent, nearly eight times higher than the uninfected participants. The study published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine noted that the prevalence is five times higher than pre-pandemic estimates and underscores the severe and lasting impact of COVID-19 on public health.Currently, AIM's stock is trading at $0.22, up 2.60 percent on the New York Stock Exchange American.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX