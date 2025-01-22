Einstellung Aufnahme
ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen
CA6947983079 Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. 22.01.2025 CA6947986049 Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. 23.01.2025 Tausch 10:1
|Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. nennt Datum für Aktienkonsolidierung
|Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd (3): Pacific Ridge Exploration 1:10 rollback
|Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd (3): Pacific Ridge's 1:10 rollback to take effect Jan. 23
|Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.: Pacific Ridge Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation
|Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2025) - Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: PEX) (OTCQB: PEXZF) (FSE: PQWN) ("Pacific Ridge" or the "Company") announces that the previously...
