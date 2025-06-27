Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2025) - Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: PEX) (OTCQB: PEXZF) (FSE: PQWN) ("Pacific Ridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that shareholders approved all motions put forth at the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), held on June 26, 2025, including the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditor of the Company, and the rolling incentive stock option plan. In addition, shareholders elected Gerald Carlson (a non-independent director), Blaine Monaghan (a non-independent director), Bruce Youngman (an independent director), Stacie Jones (a new independent director), and Josh Kierce (a new independent director) to Pacific Ridge's Board of Directors. Also, following the AGM, Tally Barmash replaced Arie Page as Pacific Ridge's Corporate Secretary.

"On behalf of the entire team at Pacific Ridge, I would like to welcome Stacie, Josh, and Tally to the Company," said Blaine Monaghan, President & CEO of Pacific Ridge. "Further, I would like to thank former director Gary Baschuk, who did not stand for re-election, and Arie Page for their service and wish them all the best in their future endeavours."

About Stacie Jones

Stacie Jones is a geologist by training and has more than ten years' experience leading exploration programs across Canada's most remote and prospective mineral districts. With a technical background, and a passion for building collaborative technical teams, Ms. Jones has played key roles in advancing gold and base metal projects from early-stage targeting through to development. During Stacie's time at Sabina Gold & Silver, she was instrumental in expanding the 5+ million-ounce gold resource at the Back River Project. Ms. Jones is the Founder of Stacked Geoscience Consulting and a director of Viridian Metals Inc. Stacie is a Professional Geoscientist with EGBC and holds an MSc. from Queen's University and a BSc. Honours from the University of British Columbia.

About Josh Kierce

Josh is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over seven years of experience in accounting and investment banking and holds a Bachelor of Technology in Accounting from the British Columbia Institute of Technology. Mr. Kierce is currently CFO of Nations Royalty. Before Nations Royalty, Josh was as an Associate in Investment Banking at Stifel Nicolaus Canada, focusing exclusively on the mineral exploration and mining sectors. Originally from Prince Rupert, BC., Mr. Kierce is a proud Métis.

About Tally Barmash

Ms. Barmash is Senior Vice-President, Corporate Finance of Fiore Management & Advisory Corp. since November 2015 and has served as an officer and director of multiple public companies primarily focused on the resource sector. She has played a key role in managing numerous equity financings, private placements, debt financings, and mergers and acquisitions. Ms. Barmash holds a Bachelor of Arts from Concordia University.

Stock Options

Pacific Ridge has granted incentive stock options to various directors and officers to purchase 650,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of CAD$0.19 per share, which is exercisable for a period of five years. The stock options are subject to the terms and conditions of Pacific Ridge's stock option plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Pacific Ridge

A Fiore Group company, Pacific Ridge's goal is to become British Columbia's leading copper exploration company. The Kliyul copper-gold project, located in the prolific Quesnel terrane close to existing infrastructure, is the Company's flagship project. In addition to Kliyul, Pacific Ridge's project portfolio includes the RDP copper-gold project, the Chuchi copper-gold project, the Onjo copper-gold project, and the Redton copper-gold project, all located in B.C. The Company would like to acknowledge that its B.C. projects are located in the traditional, ancestral and unceded territories of the Gitxsan Nation, McLeod Lake Indian Band, Nak'azdli Whut'en, Takla Nation, and Tsay Keh Dene Nation.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Blaine Monaghan"

Blaine Monaghan

President & CEO

Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information: This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, which address exploration drilling and other activities and events or developments that Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. ("Pacific Ridge") expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although Pacific Ridge believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. These statements are based on a number of assumptions including, among other things, assumptions regarding general business and economic conditions, that one of the options will be exercised, the ability of Pacific Ridge and other parties to satisfy stock exchange and other regulatory requirements in a timely manner, the availability of financing for Pacific Ridge's proposed programs on reasonable terms, and the ability of third party service providers to deliver services in a timely manner. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Pacific Ridge does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/257035

SOURCE: Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.