HARRISON (dpa-AFX) - Synchrony Financial (SYF), Wednesday announced that it has been selected by KnitWell Group, a portfolio of iconic American fashion brands, to provide consumer financing services.The company would also collaborate with Mastercard Inc. (MA) to offer rewards and flexible financing options for three brands - Chico's, WHBM and Soma.The new Synchrony-backed credit cards are expected to be issued in September.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX