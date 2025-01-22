CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar recovered against its major counterparts in the New York session on Wednesday.Trump's delay in the implementation of tariffs weighed on the currency in the previous session.Trump signaled imposition of tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico, but refrained from enacting a policy.The greenback recovered to 1.0411 against the euro and 0.6263 against the aussie, from its early multi-week lows of 1.0457 and 0.6295, respectively.The greenback rebounded to 1.2307 against the pound and 0.9075 against the franc, from its early multi-week lows of 1.2375 and 0.9032, respectively.The greenback recovered to 0.5659 against the kiwi and 1.4391 against the loonie, off its early lows of 0.5687 and 1.4301, respectively.The greenback touched a 2-day high of 156.57 against the yen.The currency is seen facing resistance around 1.03 against the euro, 0.61 against the aussie, 1.21 against the pound, 0.93 against the franc, 0.55 against the kiwi, 1.45 against the loonie and 160.00 against the yen.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX