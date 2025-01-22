WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dozens of geese, swans and ducks were found dead at Billington Sea in Plymouth, sparking concerns over suspected cases of bird flu.'These birds were swimming in circles, showing neurological symptoms,' noted state ornithologist Andrew Vitz. 'Drooping heads, lethargy. Everything consistent with high path avian influenza.'While, lab confirmation is still pending, the symptoms observed in the dead birds strongly suggest bird flu.'There were birds on ice that we could not get to safely,' said Karen Keane, Plymouth Public Health Director. 'There are birds that will probably continue to die that we will not be able to get to.''The scavengers, foxes and coyotes, they find these dead and sick birds, they eat them, and they can get very sick and die as well,' Keane added.Although, the risk of human transmission is still low, the officials are urging public to report online if they come across any sick bird.'However, we still don't want people handling these animals,' said Keane.In a similar case, two Canada geese found dead on the UMass Amherst campus recently tested positive for avian flu.Following the confirmation, the university has posted signs near the campus pond advising people to avoid feeding or touching geese.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX