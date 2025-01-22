Regulatory News:

Groupe SEB (Paris:SK), the world leader in small domestic equipment and a major player in professional equipment, announces the acquisition of La Brigade de Buyer, an international group that notably owns the de Buyer, Sabatier and 32 Dumas brands, symbols of excellence and expertise in the cookware, pastry and cutlery sectors.

La Brigade de Buyer enjoys strong positions in the professional culinary sector and premium consumer markets. The company has been able to establish a close relationship with chefs and cooking schools around the world, with whom it collaborates for the continuous development of innovative and sustainable products.

This operation is therefore part of Groupe SEB's strategy to strengthen its position in the professional and premium segments while promoting an exceptional industrial and culinary heritage.

La Brigade de Buyer has been owned since 2015 by Edify, an industrial holding company whose portfolio consists of majority and minority stakes in European industrial mid-caps and SMEs.

La Brigade de Buyer: Brands serving culinary excellence

With a total turnover of 66 million euros, a workforce of 290 employees and three production sites in France, La Brigade de Buyer brings together the following activities:

de Buyer: Labeled Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant, this company from the Vosges region founded in 1830 is aimed at professionals and those passionate about cooking and baking. Its product range helps everyone achieve the best recipes in more than 95 countries. Many are emblematic, like cookware (steel, stainless steel, copper, etc.), mandolins or even pressure pistons (Le Tube).

Rousselon Dumas-Sabatier: Located in Thiers, the birthplace of French cutlery, the brand embodies the art of the forged knife, synonymous with precision and durability for demanding professionals and enlightened consumers.

Scaritech: Manufacturer of small appliances for bakeries-patisseries with its flagship product the Grignette, an essential utensil for artisanal bakers and N2J, creator of environmentally friendly utensils under the Pebbly brand.

Thierry de La Tour d'Artaise, Chairman of Groupe SEB, said: "The acquisition of La Brigade de Buyer is part of our ambition to strengthen our leadership in the professional and premium segments, in France and internationally, while preserving and promoting the unique know-how of these iconic brands. They represent French excellence and enrich our portfolio of exceptional products, aimed at professionals and gastronomy enthusiasts alike. La Brigade de Buyer now benefits from the strength of Groupe SEB to accelerate its development."

About La Brigade de Buyer:

- Company founded in 1830 (de Buyer), in the Vosges (FR) Acquisition of Rousselon Dumas-Sabatier and Scaritech in 2021 and Pebbly in 2022

- Present in 95 countries around the world

- 290 employees

- 66 million euros in revenue in 2024, half of which will be generated internationally

- 3 production sites in France

- Wide range of products: Cookware (copper, steel, stainless steel, etc.), mandolins, pressure pistons, forged knives, grignettes (bakery equipment), environmentally friendly kitchen accessories, etc.

World reference in small domestic equipment and professional coffee machines, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 40 top brands including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 350 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness, and client service. Present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales €8 billion in 2023 and has more than 31,000 employees worldwide.

