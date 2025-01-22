WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Emeren Group Ltd (SOL), a global solar energy company, Wednesday, announced the sale of a 17 MW operational solar portfolio in Poland. This portfolio includes 15 MW under a Power Purchase Agreement and an additional 2 MW, all developed and constructed by Emeren.The sale supports Poland's climate goals by integrating renewable energy into the grid and fostering local economic growth through job creation and tax revenue.SOL is currently trading at $1.9847 down 1.26 percent or $0.025 on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX