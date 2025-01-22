BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Wednesday, announced that its subsidiary, IGT Global Services Limited, signed a seven-year agreement with Germany's Thuringian State Lottery.The contract includes deploying IGT's Aurora retail central system technology and associated software upgrades. The new platform is set to go live in March 2026, marking another milestone in IGT's long-standing partnership with LOTTO Thüringen.IGT is currently trading at $17.31 down 0.49 percent or $0.09 on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX