Vaughan, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2025) - Delota Corp. (CSE: NIC) (FSE: S62) ("Delota" or the "Company"), a leading Canadian omni-channel retailer of nicotine vape and alternative tobacco products, announced today that the Company's board of directors has approved a change of the Company's fiscal year-end from January 31st to March 31st, effective immediately. The change aims to better align the Company's financial reporting resources and to improve consistency between calendar quarters and fiscal quarters.

For details regarding the length and ending dates of the financial periods, including the comparative periods, of the interim and annual financial statements to be filed for the Company's transition year and its new financial year, reference is made to the Notice of Change of Fiscal Year End filed by the Company on SEDAR+ pursuant to National Instrument 51-102.

About Delota Corp.

Delota is the largest omni-channel specialty vape retailer in Ontario with a mission of becoming the largest national specialty retailer of nicotine vape and alternative tobacco products. The Company's growth strategy includes aggressively growing its flagship brand, 180 Smoke Vape Store, by expanding its retail footprint organically in Ontario and select provinces across Canada, strengthening its national e-commerce platform, and through strategic M&A to accelerate growth and market consolidation. The Company is committed to expanding its nicotine product assortment, enhancing customer experience, and growing its registered customer base, which now exceeds 260,000 accounts.

