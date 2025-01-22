WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Hexcel Corp. (HXL):Earnings: $5.8 million in Q4 vs. -$18.2 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.07 in Q4 vs. -$0.21 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Hexcel Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $42.6 million or $0.52 per share for the period.Analysts projected $0.52 per share Revenue: $473.8 million in Q4 vs. $457.5 million in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX