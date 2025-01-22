WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Alcoa Corp. (AA):Earnings: $202 million in Q4 vs. -$150 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.76 in Q4 vs. -$0.84 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Alcoa Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $276 million or $1.04 per share for the period.Analysts projected $1.01 per share Revenue: $3.486 billion in Q4 vs. $2.595 billion in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX