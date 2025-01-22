Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2025) - Brian Coco, Head of Product, TMX VettaFi, and Peter Dietrich, Head of Sales, TMX VettaFi and Lindsay Wang, Head of Index Services, TMX VettaFi, joined representatives from seven major financial institutions, to close the market. This is a celebration of 30 years since the first Structured Product was issued in Canada, an area that has amassed $50B CAD of inflows YTD, generating unique vehicles for Canadians to invest in.





TMX VettaFi was created in May 2022, after the teams from ETF Trends, ETF Database, Alerian, and S-Network Global Indexes had merged. Over the next two years, and subsequent acquisitions of Advisor Perspectives, ROBO Global Index Suite and EQM Indexes,VettaFi was acquired by TMX Group in January 2024.



TMX VettaFi's Index team is committed to serving clients, with its Index Factory that is built on a cloud-based, highly scalable tech stack enabling the ability to create, iterate, and deliver solutions to clients quickly yet with strict data governance oversight. It allows issuers looking to develop or iterate on indexes the capability to fast backtesting and reliable servicing.

TMX VettaFi Index business is a global multi-asset provider offering cap-weighted benchmarks, Factors, and Thematics used across Institutional, Intermediary, and Retail channels. TMX VettaFi provides benchmarks for exposure to mainstream global markets and a unique capability to customize baskets with a strong calculation engine and state of the art platform.

