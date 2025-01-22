WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teradyne Robotics, a division of Teradyne, Inc. (TER) a Massachusetts-based manufacturing automation deliverer, Wednesday has announced that it has partnered with Analog Devices, Inc., an American semiconductor company to drive innovation and expand the adoption of advanced robotics through a newly announced strategic collaboration.Teradyne Robotics, comprising Universal Robots (UR) and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR), is partnering with ADI to advance its collaborative automation initiative. This effort focuses on developing and deploying robots, AI, and software to enhance safety, boost efficiency, and optimize fabrication and backend operations.The solutions aim to tackle key challenges in the semiconductor industry, such as ergonomic risks from repetitive tasks, manufacturing downtime, workforce shortages, and limited real estate.The partnership will emphasize integrating ADI's cutting-edge technologies into Teradyne Robotics' products, along with deploying edge-based AI and machine learning. This integration will enhance the performance and capabilities of Teradyne Robotics' advanced robotics portfolio, with a particular focus on semiconductor industry applications.TER is currently trading at $135.28 or 2.25% higher.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX