WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Discover Financial Services (DFS) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last yearThe company's earnings totaled $1.284 billion, or $5.11 per share. This compares with $364 million, or $1.45 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period rose 13.9% to $4.759 billion from $4.180 billion last year.Discover Financial Services earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $1.284 Bln. vs. $364 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.11 vs. $1.45 last year. -Revenue: $4.759 Bln vs. $4.180 Bln last year.