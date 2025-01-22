ARMONK (dpa-AFX) - International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Wednesday has partnered with e& to deploy an innovative AI and Generative AI governance solution, unveiled at the World Economic Forum 2025. This collaboration showcases IBM's commitment to empowering organizations with cutting-edge tools for ethical, transparent, and compliant AI operations.At the core of this initiative is IBM's watsonx.governance platform, complemented by IBM Consulting's extensive expertise in AI implementation. The solution introduces features such as automated risk management, compliance monitoring, and real-time performance analysis, equipping e& to scale AI responsibly while navigating regulatory challenges and mitigating risks.IBM closed Wednesday's trading at $223.26 down 0.60 percent or $1.34 on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX