WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Steel Dynamics (STLD) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $207.29 million, or $1.36 per share. This compares with $424.27 million, or $2.61 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.63 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 8.5% to $3.872 billion from $4.233 billion last year.Steel Dynamics earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $207.29 Mln. vs. $424.27 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.36 vs. $2.61 last year. -Revenue: $3.872 Bln vs. $4.233 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX