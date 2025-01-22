WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar recovered from early weakness and scored gains over some of its major counterparts on Wednesday as traders continued to assess the outlook for interest rates, and the possible impact of President Donald Trump's potential tariffs plans on international trade.The dollar index, which dropped to 107.75 in the European session, climbed to 108.26 later on in the day, gaining nearly 0.2%.Against the Euro, the dollar firmed to 1.0412 from 1.0430. Against Pound Sterling, the dollar strengthened to 1.2316, gaining from 1.2355.The dollar climbed higher against the Japanese currency to 156.54 yen a unit, up from Tuesday's closing value of 155.51 yen. Against the Aussie, the dollar gained marginally at 0.6273.The dollar is up marginally against Swiss franc at CHF 0.9066. Against the Loonie, the dollar strengthened to C$ 1.4380, gaining nearly 0.4%.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX