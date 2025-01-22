REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Wednesday lowered its bookings outlook for the full year 2025.EA now expects net bookings of about $2.215 billion for the third quarter and an updated range of $7.000 billion to $7.150 billion for fiscal year 2025.For its third quarter, EA now expects net revenue to be approximately $1.883 billion and approximately $1.11 in earnings per share.EA's initial guidance for fiscal year 2025 anticipated mid-single-digit growth in live services net bookings. However, the company now projects a mid-single-digit decline, with Global Football accounting for the majority of the change.'During Q3, we continued to deliver high-quality games and experiences across our portfolio; however, Dragon Age and EA SPORTS FC 25 underperformed our net bookings expectations,' said Andrew Wilson, CEO of EA. 'This month, our teams delivered a comprehensive gameplay refresh in addition to our annual Team of the Year update in FC 25; positive player feedback and early results are encouraging. We remain confident in our long-term strategy and expect a return to growth in FY26, as we execute against our pipeline.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX