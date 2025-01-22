CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - South Korea will on Thursday release preliminary Q4 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. GDP is expected to rise 0.2 percent on quarter and 1.4 percent on year after adding 0.1 percent on quarter and 1.5 percent on year in Q3.Japan will see December data for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to rise 2.6 percent on year after slipping 3.8 percent in November. Export are called higher by an annual 2.3 percent, moderating from 3.8 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at 55.0 billion yen following the 110.3 billion yen shortfall a month earlier.Australia will see December results for the business confidence index from National Australia Bank; in November, the index score was -3.Singapore will release December numbers for consumer prices. Overall inflation is expected to rise 1.5 percent on year, easing from 1.6 percent in November. Core CPI is seen higher by an annual 1.7 percent, down from 1.9 percent in the previous month.Taiwan will provide December data for industrial production; in November, output was up 10.29 percent on year.Thailand is scheduled to release December results for imports, exports and trade balance. In November, imports were up 0.9 percent and exports climbed 8.2 percent for a trade deficit of $220 million.Finally, the markets in Taiwan are closed for the long Lunar New Year break; they return to trade on Feb. 3.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX