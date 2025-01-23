Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2025) - Wellfield Technologies Inc. (TSXV: WFLD) (OTC Pink: WFLDF) (FSE: K8D) (the "Company" or "Wellfield") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, the Company's shareholders approved: (i) the re-election of the four nominated directors standing for re-election, being Levy Cohen, Chanan Steinhart, Neal Sample and Kristina Bates; (ii) the appointment of Kingston Ross Pasnak LLP as the Company's auditors; and (iii) the adoption of the Company's amended and restated equity incentive plan (the "Plan"). The resolutions are fully described in the management information circular dated December 24, 2024 related to the Meeting, which can be found under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Plan has been amended in order to increase the maximum number of common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") reserved for issuance, in the aggregate, pursuant to the settlement of restricted share units granted under the Plan from 17,310,020 Common Shares to 19,069,112 Common Shares.

About Wellfield Technologies

Wellfield Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: WFLD) is a leading fintech company specializing in innovative solutions leveraging blockchain technology. Our platform Coinmama, provides seamless access to the cryptocurrency market for over 3.5 million registered users across 180 countries. We offer disruptive on-chain and web3 secure and friendly self-custody solutions through Coinmama. Additionally, Wellfield operates Tradewind Markets platform to digitize and trade real-world assets, including our flagship VaultChain Gold and VaultChain Silver products.

Join Wellfield's digital community on LinkedIn and Twitter, and for more details, visit wellfield.io

Cautionary Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release, nor do they accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/238148

SOURCE: Wellfield Technologies Inc.