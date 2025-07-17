Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2025) - Wellfield Technologies Inc. (TSXV: WFLD) (OTC Pink: WFLDF) (FSE: K8D) (the "Company" or "Wellfield") announces a potential delay and default in the completion of its Annual Filings (as defined below), and the making of an application to the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC"), as principal regulator, to approve a temporary management cease trade order ("MCTO") under National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"). If granted, the MCTO will prohibit trading in securities of the Company, whether direct or indirect, by certain insiders of the Company, but will not restrict trading by other parties.

The Company anticipates that it may be unable to complete its annual filings for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, which are comprised of its audited financial statements and related annual management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, as required under Part 4 and Part 5, respectively, of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, and related certifications of such filings by the Company's chief executive officer and chief financial officer as required under Part 4 of National Instrument 52-109 - Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings (collectively, the "Annual Filings"), by the filing deadline of July 29, 2025.

Although the Company is working diligently with its auditor, Kingston Ross Pasnak LLP ("KRP")., the Company is applying for the MCTO in anticipation of an expected delay in completion of the Annual Filings because of: (i) the preparations and extra work imposed on the Issuer in the context of the ongoing Tradewind Markets Inc.'s spin-off (as previously announced by the Company on September 6, 2024), (ii) certain geopolitical events, notably the conflict in the Middle East having temporarily reduced staffing of the Issuer, slowing down the audit process, (iii) temporary misalignment of staffing with KRP; and (iv) the fact that the Issuer has only recently appointed a new Chief Financial Officer.

The Company is working diligently and expeditiously with KRP in order to complete the Annual Filings as soon as practicable, and currently anticipates that it will be a position to remedy any filing default and return to compliance by completing the Annual Filings on or before August 31, 2025.

Until the Annual Filings are completed, the Company will comply with the alternative information guidelines set out in NP 12-203, including by issuing bi-weekly default status reports by way of further news releases.

The Company will provide a further announcement if the BCSC determines not to accept the Company's application for an MCTO, or if the application for the MCTO is withdrawn.

About Wellfield Technologies

Wellfield Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: WFLD) is a leading fintech company specializing in innovative solutions leveraging blockchain technology. Our platform Coinmama, provides seamless access to the cryptocurrency market for over 3.5 million registered users across 180 countries. We offer disruptive on-chain and web3 secure and friendly self-custody solutions through Coinmama. Additionally, Wellfield operates Tradewind Markets platform to digitize and trade real-world assets, including our flagship VaultChain Gold and VaultChain Silver products.

Join Wellfield's digital community on LinkedIn and Twitter, and for more details, visit wellfield.io.

SOURCE: Wellfield Technologies Inc.