At 12:41 p.m. Moroccan time on January 19, FM871 operated by Shanghai Airlines, a subsidiary of China Eastern Airlines, successfully landed at Mohammed V International Airport in Casablanca, Morocco, carrying 237 passengers.

The return flight, FM872 (Casablanca-Shanghai), with over 200 passengers on board, made a stopover in Marseille, France before arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport at 4:10 p.m. Beijing time on January 20.

Shanghai Airlines made history as the first Chinese airline to establish a route between Shanghai and Casablanca. The inaugural flight received a prestigious "water salute" upon landing in Casablanca, marking a significant milestone in aviation.

This new route serves as a vital link between two major economic hubs, fostering increased cooperation and exchanges among Belt and Road partner countries. It also acts as a convenient "bridge in the air," facilitating seamless economic and cultural interactions between China and Morocco.

The newly launched Shanghai-Casablanca round-trip flight, FM871/872, operates three times a week: on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. The outbound flight departs Shanghai Pudong International Airport at 1:55 a.m. and arrives at Casablanca Mohammed V International Airport at 1:10 p.m. The return flight leaves Casablanca at 5:10 p.m. and arrives in Shanghai at 4:40 p.m. the following day, Beijing time.

Operated by the B787-9 aircraft, the route boasts a luxurious business class that provides passengers with a distinctive experience, like the opportunity to engage in face-to-face conversations over tea, adding a touch of elegance and comfort to their journey. Besides, in-flight Wi-Fi ensures passengers can stay connected throughout the journey.

Both legs of the flight include a stopover in Marseille. Passengers not continuing to Marseille can stay in the international transit area at the Marseille airport without Schengen or transit visa.

Shanghai Airlines, based in Shanghai, operates a network of 135 routes covering 85 cities domestically and internationally. In recent years, the airline has set up global offices in Budapest, Marseille, Singapore, Melbourne, and Auckland.

Looking ahead, Shanghai Airlines will stay committed to further expanding its international network to offer travelers more diverse options. The airline aims to provide passengers with safer, higher-quality aviation technology and services, ensuring a more comfortable and enjoyable flying experience.

