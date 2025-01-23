WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) reported that its net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $71 million or $0.55 per share, compared to net loss of $2 million, or $0.02 per share last year.The company expects adjusted loss per share to be $0.50 to $0.70 for the first-quarter of 2025. The company projects adjusted earnings per share to be greater than $5.75 for fiscal year 2025.Meanwhile the company reported that net income, excluding special items and other adjustments, for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $125 million or $0.97 per share, compared to $38 million or $0.30 per share in the prior year.'This was a transformational year as we brought Hawaiian Airlines into Alaska Air Group and began our journey to unlock $1 billion in incremental pretax profit over the next three years,' said CEO Ben Minicucci.Total operating revenue for the quarter grew to $3.53 billion from $2.55 billion in the prior year.The company authorized a new $1 billion dollar share repurchase plan to be executed over the next four years, with repurchases beginning in January 2025.The company noted that Alaska and Horizon employees earned $325 million of incentive pay in 2024 by achieving profitability, safety, sustainability, and operational targets. The payout represents approximately six weeks of pay for most employees.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX