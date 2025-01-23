Netflix achieved a remarkable milestone as its stock soared to an unprecedented $999 per share on Wednesday, marking a dramatic 13% surge following exceptional quarterly results. The streaming giant shattered market expectations by adding nearly 19 million new subscribers in the latest quarter, propelling its total subscriber base above 300 million for the first time. This extraordinary performance drove the company's market capitalization beyond $420 billion, while revenue climbed to $9.5 billion, representing an 8% year-over-year increase. The company's net profit also saw a significant 12% improvement, substantially exceeding analyst forecasts.

Strategic Price Adjustments Fuel Growth

Building on its momentum, Netflix is implementing strategic price increases across key markets, including the United States, Canada, Portugal, and Argentina. The company's ad-supported tier continues to gain traction, with a majority of new subscribers in the twelve markets where it's available opting for this offering. These developments, combined with successful content releases like the second season of popular series and expansion in the advertising segment, have prompted Netflix to revise its revenue forecast upward to between $43.5 and $44.5 billion, highlighting the company's robust growth trajectory.

