Micro Cap & Branchenriese: Heute rein? - Partnerschaft entfacht Übernahmefantasien!
MCH Group | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR | Initiation of Consultation Process at Expomobilia in Effretikon

MCH Group: Initiation of Consultation Process at Expomobilia in Effretikon

Expomobilia is informing its employees today about the initiation of a consultation process. The goal of this process is to review and adapt the company structure within the framework of MCH Group's transformation process to enable long-term profitable and sustainable growth across all business areas. The consultation process will be conducted in close coordination with the affected employees and relevant stakeholders.

The proposed measures include organizational changes and adjustments to the employee structure. This may result in staff reductions at the Effretikon site. MCH is aware that these potential changes will not be easy for its employees. Therefore, the company places great emphasis on making the process as transparent and supportive as possible. Further details regarding the planned measures will be developed and communicated as part of the consultation process.

Expomobilia is part of the Live Marketing Solutions Division of MCH Group and specializes in the design and construction of exhibition stands, event and exhibition designs, as well as innovative brand presentations. The company employs approximately 80 people at its Effretikon location.

About MCH Group
The MCH Group, headquartered in Basel (Switzerland), is a globally active experience marketing company with a comprehensive network of services for global clients. Its core business includes unique community platforms such as the Art Basel shows in Basel, Hong Kong, Paris and Miami Beach, as well as major national exhibitions such as Swissbau and Giardina. The Live Marketing Solutions division with the brands MCH Global, MC² and Expomobilia offers individual experience marketing solutions from strategy to creation and implementation. The MCH Group also operates the Basel Exhibition and Congress Center and Messe Zürich. The company employs over 800 people, around half of them in Switzerland and the USA. In the 2023 financial year, the group generated consolidated sales of around CHF 394 million.

  • Ad hoc announcements (https://www.mch-group.com/en/investors/ad-hoc-announcements/)
  • News (https://www.mch-group.com/en/news/)


Contact:
MCH Group Ltd.
Group Media & Public Affairs Manager
Lucia Uebersax
+41 79 626 39 35
lucia.uebersax@mch-group.com
www.mch-group.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
