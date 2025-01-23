WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Louisville, Kentucky -based Custom Food Solutions is recalling around 105,164 pounds of ready-to-eat or RTE frozen drunken chicken product sold in Indiana, citing misbranding and undeclared egg and sesame, known allergens.The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS announced that the recall involves 60-lb. cases containing 12, 5-lb. pouches of 'YATS DRUNKEN CHICKEN COOKED CHICKEN THIGH MEAT IN A SPICY TOMATO SAUCE WITH BEER'. The impacted lot codes include 4074, 4102, 4130, 4144, 4163, 4178, 4214, 4229, 4236, 4255, 4325, 4326, 4339, 4355, 5002 and 5015.The RTE frozen drunken chicken items were produced on various dates between March 14, 2024 through January 15, 2025 and have a shelf-life of one year. The products, with establishment number 'EST. P-17891' inside the USDA mark of inspection, were distributed to 11 Yats restaurants in Indiana.The recall was initiated after the agency, during routine labeling review activities, found that the egg and sesame ingredients were not listed on the final product label.However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the impacted product so far. Those concerned about an injury or illness are asked to contact a healthcare provider.Over concern that some product may be in restaurant freezers, the FSIS urged them to throw away the impacted products or return to the place of purchase.In similar recalls, California-based Mochi Ice Cream Co. LLC last week recalled its 1350 cases of My Mochi Peach Mango Sorbet citing potential to contain undeclared pasteurized cooked egg white.In November, Madison, Wisconsin -based Babcock Dairy expanded the recall of Orange Custard Chocolate Chip ice cream that may be labeled as Chocolate Peanut Butter due to undeclared egg.Lehigh Acres, Florida-based A Tu Gusto, LLC in October recalled around 7,630 pounds of frozen meat and poultry croquette products that contain undeclared sesame seed, along with soy and wheat, all known allergens.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX