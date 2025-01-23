PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Business sentiment from France and Industrial Trends survey from the UK are the top economic news due on Thursday.At 2.00 am ET, the Turkish Statistical Institute is scheduled to release consumer confidence survey results.At 2.45 am ET, business sentiment survey data is due from France. The manufacturing confidence index is forecast to fall to 96 in January from 97 in December.At 4.00 am ET, Norway's central bank announces its monetary policy decision. The bank is expected to hold its key rate at 4.50 percent.At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry releases Industrial Trends survey results. The order book balance is forecast to improve to -35 percent in three months to January.In the meantime, Turkey's central bank is set to publish the outcome of its monetary policy meeting. Economists expect the bank to cut its interest rate sharply by 250 basis points today.At 10.00 am ET, the European Commission releases flash euro area consumer confidence survey data. The sentiment index is seen rising to -14.0 in January from -14.5 in December.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX