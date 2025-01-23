COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer confidence remained less negative in January, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.The consumer confidence index rose to -11.7 in January from -13.1 in the previous month.The small improvement in January is primarily due to the increase in consumers' assessment of their families' current financial situation, the survey said.Consumers' views towards their own financial situation in the next twelve months improved slightly to -1.0 from -1.2 in November. The index for past financial situation strengthened to -5.3 from -11.2.Meanwhile, opinion regarding the general economic situation of the country over the next year weakened, with the respective index falling to -18.6 in January from -18.0 a month ago.Households expect prices to rise at a slightly slower pace over the next twelve months, and they also expect a rising trend for unemployment, the survey said.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX