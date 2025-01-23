TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - NIDEC Corp (NJ) reported earnings for nine months that decreased from last yearThe company's earnings totaled ¥134,615 million, or ¥117.14 per share. This compares with ¥144,237 million, or ¥125.51 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period rose 11.5% to ¥1,946 billion from ¥1,745.1 billion last year.NIDEC Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: ¥134,615 Mln. vs. ¥144,237 Mln. last year. -EPS: ¥117.14 vs. ¥125.51 last year. -Revenue: ¥1,946 Bln vs. ¥1,745.1 Bln last year.The company's 9-month net income was hurt by negative foreign exchange impact of ¥2.919 billion, compared with last year's positive ¥19.586 billion. Loss from the discontinued operations also increased to ¥177 million from ¥21 million a year ago.Looking ahead, for the 12-month period to March 31, Nidec has reaffirmed its guidance. The company continues to expect a net profit of ¥185 billion, up 48.6 percent from last year. Income per share is projected to be at ¥160.98. Revenue is anticipated to be ¥2.500 trillion, with a year-on-year growth of 6.5 percent.The company still projects to pay a year-end dividend of ¥20 yen per share.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX