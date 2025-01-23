LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spectris plc (SEPJF.PK, SXS.L), a supplier of precision instrumentation and controls, said that it expects adjusted operating profit for the year ended 31 December 2024 to be above consensus and at the upper end of the range of analyst expectations.The company reported that as of 22 January 2025, the average forecast for its adjusted operating profit in 2024, based on company-compiled analysts' predictions, stands at 197.0 million pounds, with estimations ranging from 183.3 million pounds to 201.0 million pounds.The company noted that further details of their results for 2024 and the outlook for 2025 will be provided upon the publication of the full-year results on 28 February 2025.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX