ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey consumer confidence weakened somewhat at the start of the year, survey data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Thursday.The consumer confidence index fell to 81.0 in January from 81.3 in December. Moreover, a score below 100 indicates pessimistic outlook.The index for the current financial situation of households improved to 64.8 from 63.8 in the previous month. Meanwhile, financial situation expectations of households worsened to 80.5 from 81.9.Consumers' general economic situation expectations strengthened to 79.1 from 76.8 a month ago. On the other hand, the index measuring consumers' assessment of spending money on durable goods over the coming twelve months dropped from 102.6 to 99.4.The consumer confidence survey was conducted in cooperation with the Turkish Statistical Institute and the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey.