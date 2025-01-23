Global expansion of iFixit partnership encourages repair over replacement

Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) announces the availability of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) replacement parts for more than 20 Logitech devices on the Logitech Repair Hub, hosted by iFixit. This action marks a significant global expansion, with spare parts and repair guides now offered in multiple languages to enhance repairability worldwide. A range of Logitech and Logitech G mice, keyboards, and headsets are supported by iFixit across 62 countries, including the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, and Europe.

"Our products are designed for exceptional quality and longevity. Repairability extends their lifespan further enhancing value and customer satisfaction," said Prakash Arunkundrum, chief operating officer at Logitech. "Normal wear and tear is inevitable, which is why we strive to make it simpler for people to access original Logitech replacement parts for their devices. Having global iFixit community repair guides in multiple languages encourages more people to do straightforward repairs, saving them money and reducing waste."

A 2021 YouGov survey revealed that 54% of global consumers prefer repairing electronic devices over replacing them, with affordability playing a key role in this decision. Similarly, a 2024 Consumer Reports survey found that 7 in 10 consumers felt keeping repair costs reasonably priced was the most important factor when deciding between repairing or replacing a product. Further supporting this trend, another survey indicates 84% of Americans favor 'right to repair' policies. This deepens Logitech's commitment to accessible repair options through its partnership with iFixit.

Logitech initially partnered with iFixit to facilitate the availability of spare parts, support beyond-warranty repair on select products, and repair guides to support repairs in the United States. As part of the recent global expansion, iFixit communities across the world can now find simple, easy-to-follow repair instructions in English, German, French, Spanish, Dutch, Italian, Korean, and Japanese. Supported products now include: all MX Master and MX Anywhere computer mice, MX Master 3S Mouse, MX Keyboard, PRO X Superlight Mouse, G305 Mouse, GPRO Mouse, G502 Hero Mouse, G915 Keyboard, GPRO Headset, GPRO X Headset, G733 Headset, and Zone Learn. The replacement parts available on iFixit are original manufacturer parts from Logitech, so people know they will function and fit properly with their Logitech devices.

"We're thrilled to be in a world where companies like Logitech distinguish themselves by the repairability of their devices. The growing momentum on repairability in the tech industry is spurring companies to design devices with replaceable components and ease of maintenance," said Matt Zieminski, VP of Partnerships at iFixit. "The Logitech G733 has repair-friendly features, like detachable ear pads and a simple parts replacement process, making it easy for people to handle repairs confidently."

Replaceable parts and repair guides for select Logitech and Logitech G devices can be found on the Logitech Repair Hub on iFixit worldwide. Learn about how Logitech is intentional about designing for sustainability, including its circularity initiatives, and making product longevity a focus, in the company's FY24 Impact Report.

