ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - StarHub, a Singaporean multinational telecommunications conglomerate, has partnered with Nokia on network APIs to drive 5G and 4G application development in various enterprise verticals. The two companies are targeting new applications in banking, finance, ports, online streaming, and the public sector, Nokia said in a statement.Nokia noted that StarHub's 5G and 4G networks will connect to Nokia's Network as Code platform, which includes a developer portal, providing developers with a seamless pathway for creating new applications.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX