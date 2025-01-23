LONDON (dpa-AFX) - IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L), a provider of online trading services, Thursday reported profit before tax of 249.3 million pounds for the first half, 41 percent higher than 176.4 million pounds in the same period a year ago.The company also raised its share buyback program by 50 million pounds to 200 million pounds, which is expected to be completed in the second half of fiscal 2025.Excluding one-time items, adjusted profit before tax increased 30 percent to 266.8 million pounds from 205.7 million pounds last year.Operating profit grew to 229.7 million pounds from 162.5 million pounds in the prior year, while adjusted operating profit was 247.2 million pounds, up from 191.8 million pounds.Profit after tax rose to 188 million pounds or 51.1p per share from 132.7 million pounds or 33.1p per share a year ago.Adjusted profit after tax was 201.2 million pounds or 55.3p per share, up from 154.8 million pounds or 38.9p per share last year.Revenue for the period grew to 522.5 million pounds from 472.6 million pounds in the previous year.Net trading revenue was 451.7 million pounds, up from 402.4 million pounds a year ago, while net interest income was relatively flat at 70.8 million pounds.The company has declared an interim dividend of 13.86p per share, up from 13.56p per share last year, to be paid on March 3 to shareholders of record on January 31.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX