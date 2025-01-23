Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2025) - Gear Energy Ltd. (TSX: GXE) (OTCQX: GENGF) is pleased to announce that a new Corporate Presentation is available to shareholders and can be accessed via the following link January 2025 Corporate Presentation.

In addition, Kevin Johnson, President & CEO, has prepared a recorded video of this presentation that is intended to provide additional value to shareholders. This video can be accessed via the following link Corporate Presentation by Kevin Johnson, President & CEO.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/238181

SOURCE: Gear Energy Ltd.