WKN: A0YHDF | ISIN: US1703861062 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
22.01.25
21:49 Uhr
34,600 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHOICEONE FINANCIAL SERVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHOICEONE FINANCIAL SERVICES INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
22.01.2025 22:05 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.: ChoiceOne Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2024 Results

Finanznachrichten News

SPARTA, Mich., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. ("ChoiceOne", NASDAQ:COFS), the parent company for ChoiceOne Bank, reported financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Highlights

  • ChoiceOne reported net income of $7,159,000 and $26,727,000 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $5,293,000 and $21,261,000 for the same periods in 2023, representing growth of 35.3% and 25.7%, respectively. Net income adjusted for merger related expenses was $7,532,000 and $27,733,000 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024.
  • Diluted earnings per share were $0.79 and $3.25 in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $0.70 and $2.82 per share in the same periods in the prior year. The sale of 1,380,000 shares of common stock during the third quarter of 2024 negatively impacted diluted earnings per share for 2024. Diluted earnings per share adjusted for merger expenses were $0.83 and $3.37 in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024.
  • GAAP Net interest margin in the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased to 2.98%, compared to 3.17% in the third quarter of 2024, and increased compared to 2.66% in the fourth quarter of 2023. GAAP net interest income was $19.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $16.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Net interest income was aided by cash settlements from pay-fixed interest rate swaps which started paying in April 2024.
  • Core loans, which exclude held for sale loans and loans to other financial institutions, grew organically by $40.3 million or 11.0% on an annualized basis during the fourth quarter of 2024 and $114.5 million or 8.2% for the year ended December 31, 2024. Loan interest income increased $3.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $21.2 million in the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the same periods in 2023, respectively.
  • Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, declined by $24.0 million or an annualized 4.4% in the fourth quarter of 2024 and increased $79.0 million or 3.8% during 2024. The decrease in deposits in the fourth quarter of 2024 was due to seasonal outflow of public funds, which includes taxes received by schools and townships during the third quarter of 2024. The increase in deposits in the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 is a combination of new business and recapture of deposit losses from the prior year.
  • Asset quality remains strong with only 0.27% of nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding held for sale) as of December 31, 2024.

"ChoiceOne had an outstanding fourth quarter and full year 2024, which underscore the growth in our core loans and deposits, thanks to the dedication and expertise of our team. Our proactive balance sheet management has led to improvements in our net interest margin, positioning us well to navigate changing market conditions. We are also excited about the upcoming anticipated close of our pending merger with Fentura Financial, Inc. and The State Bank expected to occur in the first quarter of 2025, which will further enhance our markets and capabilities," said Kelly Potes, Chief Executive Officer.

ChoiceOne reported net income of $7,159,000 and $26,727,000 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $5,293,000 and $21,261,000 for the same periods in 2023, representing growth of 35.3% and 25.7%, respectively. Net income adjusted for merger related expenses was $7,532,000 and $27,733,000 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024. Diluted earnings per share were $0.79 and $3.25 in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $0.70 and $2.82 per share in the same periods in the prior year. The sale of 1,380,000 shares of common stock during the third quarter of 2024 negatively impacted diluted earnings per share for 2024. Diluted earnings per share adjusted for merger expenses were $0.83 and $3.37 in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

As of December 31, 2024, total assets were $2.7 billion, an increase of $146.5 million compared to December 31, 2023. The growth is primarily attributed to an increase in core loans of $114.5 million and loans to other financial institutions of $20.5 million. This growth was offset by a $48.9 million reduction in securities during the same time period. ChoiceOne has actively managed its balance sheet to support organic loan growth, strategically shifting from lower-yielding assets to higher-yielding loans. This is reflected in the loan growth observed.

Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, declined by $24.0 million or an annualized 4.4% in the fourth quarter of 2024 and increased $79.0 million or 3.8% during 2024. The decrease in deposits in the fourth quarter of 2024 was due to seasonal outflow of public funds, which includes taxes received by schools and townships during the third quarter of 2024. The increase in deposits in the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 is a combination of new business and recapture of deposit losses from the prior year. ChoiceOne continues to be proactive in managing its liquidity position by using brokered deposits and FHLB advances to ensure ample liquidity. At December 31, 2024, total available borrowing capacity secured by pledged assets was $837.2 million. ChoiceOne can increase its capacity by utilizing unsecured federal fund lines and pledging additional assets. Uninsured deposits totaled $833.2 million or 37.6% of deposits at December 31, 2024.

ChoiceOne's cost of deposits to average total deposits has declined since peaking in the first quarter of 2024 due to positive cash flow from pay-fixed interest rate swaps, hedged against deposits, and decreasing deposit expenses. In addition, the Federal Reserve has decreased the federal funds rate by 50 basis points since September 2024. These factors led to a cost of deposits to average total deposits of an annualized 1.58% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to an annualized 1.57% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Cost of deposits to average total deposits peaked in the first quarter of 2024 at an annualized 1.65%. If rates continue to decline, we expect to see slight declines in deposit costs; however, these declines will be muted by the decrease in cash flows from pay-fixed interest rate swaps collected. Interest expense on borrowings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, increased $153,000 and $3.1 million compared to the same periods in the prior year, due to increases in the average balances borrowed. During the fourth quarter of 2024, ChoiceOne paid down its advance from the Bank Term Funding Program and replaced it with $135.0 million of FHLB borrowings. This increased our total borrowed balance at the FHLB to $175.0 million at a weighted average fixed rate of 4.5%, with the earliest maturity in January 2025. Total cost of funds ended flat in the fourth quarter of 2024 with an annualized 1.90% compared to an annualized 1.91% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The provision for credit losses expense on loans was $200,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024, due in part to loan growth during the quarter. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) was 1.07% on December 31, 2024 compared to 1.11% on December 31, 2023. Asset quality continues to remain strong, with annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans of 0.04% and nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) of 0.27% as of December 31, 2024.

ChoiceOne uses interest rate swaps to manage interest rate exposure to certain fixed rate assets and variable rate liabilities. On December 31, 2024, ChoiceOne had pay-fixed interest rate swaps with a total notional value of $401.0 million, a weighted average coupon of 3.07%, a fair value of $23.6 million and an average remaining contract length of 7 to 8 years. These derivative instruments increase in value as long-term interest rates rise, which offsets the reduction in equity due to unrealized losses on securities available for sale. Settlements from swaps amounted to $1.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $2.5 million for the third quarter of 2024 and were a contributing factor to the decrease in net interest margin during the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2024. Fully tax equivalent net interest margin excluding the swaps was 23 basis points lower than tax equivalent net interest margin reported for the fourth quarter of 2024. Due in part to pay fixed interest rate swaps we have in place, our balance sheet is asset sensitive. In addition to the pay-fixed interest rate swaps, ChoiceOne also employs back-to-back swaps on select commercial loans, with the impact reflected in interest income.

Shareholders' equity totaled $260.4 million as of December 31, 2024, up from $195.6 million as of December 31, 2023, due in large part to the $34.5 million in aggregate gross proceeds (before deducting discounts and estimated offering expenses) received from the sale of 1,380,000 shares of common stock during the third quarter of 2024. The additional increase is due to retained earnings and an improvement in accumulated other compressive loss (AOCI) of $13.8 million compared to December 31, 2023. The improvement in AOCI is due to both the shortening duration and maturing (paydowns) of the securities portfolio, offset by the change in unrealized gain of the pay-fixed swap derivatives. The pay-fixed swap derivatives are designed to offset swings in AOCI due to changes in interest rates. ChoiceOne Bank remains "well-capitalized" with a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.7% as of December 31, 2024, compared to 12.4% on December 31, 2023.

Noninterest income increased $948,000 and $3.1 million in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, compared to the same periods in the prior year. The increase was largely due to an increase in customer service charges of $304,000 and $1.2 million in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the same periods in 2023 and earnings on life insurance policies in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, compared to the same periods in the prior year. ChoiceOne recognized earnings on a bank owned life insurance death benefit claim in the amount of $504,000 during the fourth quarter of 2024. ChoiceOne also saw an uptick in gains on sales of loans during the fourth quarter of 2024 due in part to participation in the FHLB Rate Advantage program which provided incentives to home buyers in the low to moderate income bracket. In addition, there were a number of construction loans which were finalized and written into salable market loans during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Noninterest expense increased by $1.6 million or 11.4% and $3.6 million or 6.6% in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the same periods in 2023. The increase in total noninterest expense was due in part to merger related expenses of $394,000 and $1.0 million during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $0 in the same periods in the prior year. Additionally, there was an increase to employee health insurance and other benefit costs, and an increase to FDIC insurance and other costs related to the inflationary environment. The increase in costs were offset by a decline in occupancy and equipment related to two branch closures during the first quarter of 2024. ChoiceOne seeks to strategically manage costs while still making thoughtful investments in order to maintain our competitive edge and deliver exceptional value to our customers, shareholders, and communities.

"I am very pleased with the results of the fourth quarter of 2024, showing core loan growth, solid deposit balances and excellent credit metrics as we get closer to completing the pending merger with Fentura Financial, Inc. and the State Bank, a highly respected community bank in Michigan. We are excited to welcome their customers, communities, and employees to the ChoiceOne team," said Kelly Potes, Chief Executive Officer.

About ChoiceOne

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Sparta, Michigan and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank, Member FDIC. ChoiceOne Bank operates 35 offices in parts of Kent, Lapeer, Macomb, Muskegon, Newaygo, Ottawa, and St. Clair counties. ChoiceOne Bank offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc. For more information, please visit Investor Relations at ChoiceOne's website at choiceone.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "is likely," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "may," "could," "look forward," "continue", "future" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook and expectations of ChoiceOne or Fentura with respect to the planned merger, the strategic benefits and financial benefits of the merger, including the expected impact of the proposed transaction on the combined company's future financial performance and the timing of the closing of the proposed transaction. These statements reflect current beliefs as to the expected outcomes of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Furthermore, ChoiceOne does not undertake any obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, include, among others, the following:

  • the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals when expected or at all (and the risk that such approvals may result in a materially burdensome regulatory condition (as defined in the merger agreement));
  • the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the merger agreement;
  • the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy, competitive factors in the areas where ChoiceOne and Fentura do business, or as a result of other unexpected factors or events;
  • the impact of purchase accounting with respect to the proposed transaction, or any change in the assumptions used regarding the assets purchased and liabilities assumed to determine their fair value;
  • diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities;
  • potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the proposed transaction; or
  • the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against ChoiceOne or Fentura.

Additional risk factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in Item 1A in ChoiceOne's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and in any of ChoiceOne's subsequent SEC filings, which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. ChoiceOne believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional information that is useful to investors in helping to understand underlying financial performance and condition and trends of ChoiceOne.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations. Readers should be aware of these limitations and should be cautious with respect to the use of such measures. To compensate for these limitations, non-GAAP measures are used as comparative tools, together with GAAP measures, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance or financial condition. These measures are also calculated using the appropriate GAAP or regulatory components in their entirety and are computed in a manner intended to facilitate consistent period-to-period comparisons. ChoiceOne's method of calculating these non-GAAP measures may differ from methods used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for those financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP or in-effect regulatory requirements.

Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, can be found in the tables to this news release under the heading non-GAAP reconciliation.

Condensed Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)


(In thousands)


December 31,
2024



September 30,
2024



December 31,
2023


Cash and cash equivalents


$

96,751



$

145,938



$

55,433


Equity securities, at fair value



7,782




7,816




7,505


Securities Held to Maturity



394,534




391,954




407,959


Securities Available for Sale



479,117




497,552




514,598


Federal Home Loan Bank stock



9,383




4,449




4,449


Federal Reserve Bank stock



5,307




5,307




5,065


Loans held for sale



7,288




5,994




4,710


Loans to other financial institutions



39,878




38,492




19,400


Core loans



1,505,762




1,465,458




1,391,253


Total loans held for investment



1,545,640




1,503,950




1,410,653


Allowance for credit losses



(16,552)




(16,490)




(15,685)


Loans, net of allowance for credit losses



1,529,088




1,487,460




1,394,968


Premises and equipment



27,099




27,135




29,750


Cash surrender value of life insurance policies



44,896




45,699




45,074


Goodwill



59,946




59,946




59,946


Core deposit intangible



1,096




1,250




1,854


Other assets



60,956




45,503




45,395












Total Assets


$

2,723,243



$

2,726,003



$

2,576,706












Noninterest-bearing deposits


$

524,945



$

521,055



$

547,625


Interest-bearing deposits



1,652,647




1,680,546




1,550,985


Brokered deposits



36,511




6,627




23,445


Borrowings



175,000




210,000




200,000


Subordinated debentures



35,752




35,691




35,507


Other liabilities



37,973




24,338




23,510












Total Liabilities



2,462,828




2,478,257




2,381,072












Common stock and paid-in capital, no par value; shares authorized:
30,000,000; shares outstanding: 8,965,483 at December 31, 2024, 8,959,664 at
September 30, 2024, and 7,548,217 at December 31, 2023



206,780




206,427




173,513


Retained earnings



91,414




86,765




73,699


Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net



(37,779)




(45,446)




(51,578)


Shareholders' Equity



260,415




247,746




195,634












Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$

2,723,243



$

2,726,003



$

2,576,706


Condensed Statements of Income
(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


December 31,



December 31,




2024



2023



2024



2023


Interest income













Loans, including fees


$

23,571



$

19,759



$

89,580



$

68,384


Securities:













Taxable



4,846




5,532




21,228




21,169


Tax exempt



1,390




1,385




5,614




5,629


Other



1,231




1,286




4,682




3,798


Total interest income



31,038




27,962




121,104




98,980















Interest expense













Deposits



8,710




8,421




34,174




23,990


Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank



669




273




2,041




1,771


Other



2,310




2,712




10,447




7,334


Total interest expense



11,689




11,406




46,662




33,095















Net interest income



19,349




16,556




74,442




65,885


Provision for credit losses on loans



200




933




1,300




1,265


Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments



-




(558)




(675)




(1,115)


Net Provision for credit losses expense



200




375




625




150


Net interest income after provision



19,149




16,181




73,817




65,735















Noninterest income













Customer service charges



2,731




2,427




10,571




9,347


Insurance and investment commissions



170




157




742




698


Mortgage servicing rights



366




214




1,053




820


Gains on sales of loans



463




261




1,386




1,134


Net gains (losses) on sales of securities



-




-




-




(71)


Net gains (losses) on sales and write downs of other assets



(5)




(2)




198




147


Earnings on life insurance policies



819




286




1,934




1,096


Trust income



241




194




906




771


Change in market value of equity securities



(46)




210




195




(246)


Other



255




299




1,010




1,210


Total noninterest income



4,994




4,046




17,995




14,906















Noninterest expense













Salaries and benefits



8,941




8,005




33,408




31,963


Occupancy and equipment



1,383




1,471




5,797




6,048


Data processing



1,840




1,531




7,222




6,618


Professional fees



653




523




2,471




2,198


Supplies and postage



179




200




699




780


Advertising and promotional



271




148




788




721


Intangible amortization



153




203




757




955


FDIC insurance



180




394




1,335




1,184


Merger related expenses



394




-




1,039




-


Other



1,350




1,303




5,207




4,607


Total noninterest expense



15,344




13,778




58,723




55,074















Income before income tax



8,799




6,449




33,089




25,567


Income tax expense



1,640




1,156




6,362




4,306















Net income


$

7,159



$

5,293



$

26,727



$

21,261















Basic earnings per share


$

0.79



$

0.70



$

3.27



$

2.82


Diluted earnings per share


$

0.79



$

0.70



$

3.25



$

2.82


Dividends declared per share


$

0.28



$

0.27



$

1.09



$

1.05


Income Adjusted for Merger Expenses - Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended




December 31,



December 31,




2024



2023



2024



2023


(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)













Net income


$

7,159



$

5,293



$

26,727



$

21,261















Merger related expenses net of tax



373




-




1,006




-


Adjusted net income


$

7,532



$

5,293



$

27,733



$

21,261















Weighted average number of shares



8,963,258




7,545,197




8,166,472




7,532,998


Diluted average shares outstanding



9,024,567




7,582,255




8,221,066




7,572,290


Adjusted basic earnings per share


$

0.84



$

0.70



$

3.40



$

2.82


Adjusted diluted earnings per share


$

0.83



$

0.70



$

3.37



$

2.82


Other Selected Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)




Quarterly


Earnings


2024 4th
Qtr.



2024 3rd
Qtr.



2024 2nd
Qtr.



2024 1st
Qtr.



2023 4th
Qtr.


(in thousands except per share data)
















Net interest income


$

19,349



$

20,248



$

18,371



$

16,474



$

16,555


Net provision expense



200




425




-




-




375


Noninterest income



4,994




4,867




4,083




4,051




4,046


Noninterest expense



15,344




15,417




14,278




13,684




13,778


Net income before federal income tax expense



8,799




9,273




8,176




6,841




6,449


Income tax expense



1,640




1,925




1,590




1,207




1,156


Net income



7,159




7,348




6,586




5,634




5,293


Basic earnings per share



0.79




0.86




0.87




0.75




0.70


Diluted earnings per share



0.79




0.85




0.87




0.74




0.70


Adjusted basic earnings per share



0.84




0.94




0.87




0.75




0.70


Adjusted diluted earnings per share



0.83




0.93




0.87




0.74




0.70























End of period balances


2024 4th
Qtr.



2024 3rd
Qtr.



2024 2nd
Qtr.



2024 1st
Qtr.



2023 4th
Qtr.


(in thousands)
















Gross loans


$

1,552,928



$

1,509,944



$

1,443,473



$

1,424,625



$

1,415,363


Loans held for sale (1)



7,288




5,994




5,946




6,035




4,710


Loans to other financial institutions (2)



39,878




38,492




36,569




30,032




19,400


Core loans (gross loans excluding 1 and 2 above)



1,505,762




1,465,458




1,400,958




1,388,558




1,391,253


Allowance for credit losses



16,552




16,490




16,152




16,037




15,685


Securities available for sale



479,117




497,552




491,670




504,636




514,598


Securities held to maturity



394,534




391,954




392,699




397,981




407,959


Other interest-earning assets



86,185




116,643




84,484




100,175




39,411


Total earning assets (before allowance)



2,512,764




2,516,093




2,412,326




2,427,417




2,377,331


Total assets



2,723,243




2,726,003




2,623,067




2,670,699




2,576,706


Noninterest-bearing deposits



524,945




521,055




517,137




502,685




547,625


Interest-bearing deposits



1,652,647




1,680,546




1,582,365




1,641,193




1,550,985


Brokered deposits



36,511




6,627




27,177




41,970




23,445


Total deposits



2,214,103




2,208,228




2,126,679




2,185,848




2,122,055


Deposits excluding brokered



2,177,592




2,201,601




2,099,502




2,143,878




2,098,610


Total subordinated debt



35,752




35,691




35,630




35,568




35,507


Total borrowed funds



175,000




210,000




210,000




210,000




200,000


Other interest-bearing liabilities



24,003




4,956




22,378




21,512




8,060


Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,923,913




1,937,820




1,877,550




1,950,243




1,817,997


Shareholders' equity



260,415




247,746




214,519




206,756




195,634























Average Balances


2024 4th
Qtr.



2024 3rd
Qtr.



2024 2nd
Qtr.



2024 1st
Qtr.



2023 4th
Qtr.


(in thousands)
















Loans


$

1,516,466



$

1,460,033



$

1,435,966



$

1,412,569



$

1,359,643


Securities



965,501




970,913




986,281




1,002,140




1,019,218


Other interest-earning assets



100,864




108,019




80,280




64,064




92,635


Total earning assets (before allowance)



2,582,831




2,538,965




2,502,527




2,478,773




2,471,496


Total assets



2,719,530




2,685,190




2,647,716




2,621,009




2,589,541


Noninterest-bearing deposits



536,653




519,511




516,308




506,175




546,778


Interest-bearing deposits



1,641,102




1,634,255




1,601,020




1,599,509




1,565,493


Brokered deposits



19,620




17,227




34,218




34,708




32,541


Total deposits



2,197,375




2,170,993




2,151,546




2,140,392




2,144,812


Total subordinated debt



35,719




35,658




35,596




35,535




35,474


Total borrowed funds



197,828




210,000




210,000




214,835




185,707


Other interest-bearing liabilities



16,928




11,756




26,426




18,399




25,729


Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,911,197




1,908,896




1,907,260




1,902,986




1,844,944


Shareholders' equity



254,737




237,875




210,742




200,177




187,099























Loan Breakout (in thousands)


2024 4th
Qtr.



2024 3rd
Qtr.



2024 2nd
Qtr.



2024 1st
Qtr.



2023 4th
Qtr.


Agricultural


$

48,221



$

49,147



$

45,274



$

41,950



$

49,210


Commercial and Industrial



228,256




229,232




224,031




231,222




229,915


Commercial Real Estate



901,130




862,773




804,213




794,705




786,921


Consumer



29,412




30,693




32,811




34,268




36,541


Construction Real Estate



17,042




14,555




18,751




17,890




20,936


Residential Real Estate



281,701




279,058




275,878




268,523




267,730


Loans to Other Financial Institutions



39,878




38,492




36,569




30,032




19,400


Gross Loans (excluding held for sale)


$

1,545,640



$

1,503,950



$

1,437,527



$

1,418,590



$

1,410,653


















Allowance for credit losses



16,552




16,490




16,152




16,037




15,685


















Net loans


$

1,529,088



$

1,487,460



$

1,421,375



$

1,402,553



$

1,394,968



Performance Ratios


2024 4th
Qtr.



2024 3rd
Qtr.



2024 2nd
Qtr.



2024 1st
Qtr.



2023 4th
Qtr.


















Annualized return on average assets



1.05

%



1.09

%



0.99

%



0.86

%



0.82

%

Annualized return on average equity



11.24

%



12.36

%



12.50

%



11.26

%



11.32

%

Annualized return on average tangible common equity



14.54

%



16.29

%



17.22

%



15.81

%



16.40

%

Net interest margin (GAAP)



2.98

%



3.17

%



2.95

%



2.67

%



2.66

%

Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)



3.04

%



3.23

%



3.01

%



2.74

%



2.72

%

Efficiency ratio



61.29

%



60.80

%



61.47

%



64.55

%



65.31

%

Annualized cost of funds



1.90

%



1.87

%



1.92

%



2.00

%



1.91

%

Annualized cost of deposits



1.58

%



1.53

%



1.56

%



1.65

%



1.57

%

Cost of interest bearing liabilities



2.43

%



2.38

%



2.44

%



2.53

%



2.45

%

Shareholders' equity to total assets



9.56

%



9.09

%



8.18

%



7.74

%



7.59

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets



7.49

%



7.00

%



5.98

%



5.56

%



5.32

%

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets



2.26

%



2.30

%



2.16

%



2.09

%



2.13

%

Loan to deposit



70.14

%



68.38

%



67.87

%



65.17

%



66.70

%

Full-time equivalent employees



377




371




368




367




369























Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc.


2024 4th
Qtr.



2024 3rd
Qtr.



2024 2nd
Qtr.



2024 1st
Qtr.



2023 4th
Qtr.


















Total capital (to risk weighted assets)



14.5

%



15.0

%



13.5

%



13.3

%



13.0

%

Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



12.0

%



12.3

%



10.7

%



10.5

%



10.3

%

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



12.2

%



12.5

%



10.9

%



10.7

%



10.5

%

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



9.1

%



9.0

%



7.7

%



7.6

%



7.5

%

Commercial Real Estate Loans as a percentage of total capital



195.6

%



193.3

%



205.1

%



206.8

%



213.6

%






















Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Bank


2024 4th
Qtr.



2024 3rd
Qtr.



2024 2nd
Qtr.



2024 1st
Qtr.



2023 4th
Qtr.


















Total capital (to risk weighted assets)



12.7

%



13.1

%



13.2

%



12.6

%



12.4

%

Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



12.0

%



12.3

%



12.5

%



11.8

%



11.8

%

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



12.0

%



12.3

%



12.5

%



11.8

%



11.8

%

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



8.9

%



8.9

%



8.8

%



8.3

%



8.4

%

Commercial Real Estate Loans as a percentage of total capital



224.9

%



222.2

%



208.9

%



218.2

%



222.9

%






















Asset Quality


2024 4th
Qtr.



2024 3rd
Qtr.



2024 2nd
Qtr.



2024 1st
Qtr.



2023 4th
Qtr.


(in thousands)
















Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)


$

138



$

87



$

157



$

51



$

120


Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans



0.04

%



0.02

%



0.04

%



0.01

%



0.04

%

Allowance for credit losses


$

16,552



$

16,490



$

16,152



$

16,037



$

15,685


Unfunded commitment liability


$

1,485



$

1,485



$

1,485



$

1,757



$

2,160


Allowance to loans (excludes held for sale)



1.07

%



1.10

%



1.12

%



1.13

%



1.11

%

Total funds reserved to pay for loans (includes liability for unfunded commitments and excludes held for sale)



1.17

%



1.20

%



1.23

%



1.25

%



1.27

%

Non-Accruing loans


$

3,704



$

2,355



$

2,086



$

1,715



$

1,723


Nonperforming loans (includes OREO)


$

4,177



$

2,884



$

2,358



$

1,837



$

1,845


Nonperforming loans to total loans (excludes held for sale)



0.27

%



0.19

%



0.16

%



0.13

%



0.13

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.15

%



0.11

%



0.09

%



0.07

%



0.07

%






















NON-GAAP Reconciliation


2024 4th
Qtr.



2024 3rd
Qtr.



2024 2nd
Qtr.



2024 1st
Qtr.



2023 4th
Qtr.


Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)


$

19,739



$

20,631



$

18,756



$

16,871



$

16,945


Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)



3.04

%



3.23

%



3.01

%



2.74

%



2.72

%

















Reconciliation to Reported Net Interest Income
































Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)


$

19,739



$

20,631



$

18,756



$

16,871



$

16,945


















Adjustment for taxable equivalent interest



(390)




(383)




(385)




(397)




(390)


















Net interest income (GAAP)


$

19,349



$

20,248



$

18,371



$

16,474



$

16,555


Net interest margin (GAAP)



2.98

%



3.17

%



2.95

%



2.67

%



2.66

%


Three Months Ended December 31,




2024



2023



(Dollars in thousands)

Average









Average










Balance



Interest



Rate



Balance



Interest



Rate



Assets:



















Loans (1)(3)(4)(5)

$

1,516,466



$

23,591




6.19


%

$

1,359,643



$

19,782




5.77


%

Taxable securities (2)


677,133




4,846




2.85




726,335




5,532




3.02



Nontaxable securities (1)


288,368




1,760




2.43




292,883




1,753




2.37



Other


100,864




1,231




4.86




92,635




1,284




5.50



Interest-earning assets


2,582,831




31,428




4.84




2,471,496




28,350




4.55



Noninterest-earning assets


136,699










118,045









Total assets

$

2,719,530









$

2,589,541




























Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:



















Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

907,631



$

3,389




1.49


%

$

864,689



$

3,667




1.68


%

Savings deposits


336,107




810




0.96




343,766




530




0.61



Certificates of deposit


397,364




4,291




4.30




357,038




3,812




4.24



Brokered deposit


19,620




220




4.46




32,541




413




5.03



Borrowings


197,828




2,374




4.77




185,707




2,221




4.75



Subordinated debentures


35,719




405




4.51




35,474




414




4.63



Other


16,928




200




4.70




25,729




349




5.38



Interest-bearing liabilities


1,911,197




11,689




2.43




1,844,944




11,405




2.45



Demand deposits


536,653










546,778









Other noninterest-bearing liabilities


16,943










10,720









Total liabilities


2,464,793










2,402,442









Shareholders' equity


254,737










187,099









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,719,530









$

2,589,541




























Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP) (1)




$

19,739









$

16,945

























Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP) (1)








3.04


%








2.72


%




















Reconciliation to Reported Net Interest Income



















Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP) (1)




$

19,739









$

16,945






Adjustment for taxable equivalent interest





(390)










(390)






Net interest income (GAAP)




$

19,349









$

16,555






Net interest margin (GAAP)








2.98


%








2.66


%



(1)

Adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis to facilitate comparison to the taxable interest-earning assets. The adjustment uses an incremental tax rate of 21%. The presentation of these measures on a tax-equivalent basis is not in accordance with GAAP, but is customary in the banking industry. These non-GAAP measures ensure comparability with respect to both taxable and tax-exempt loans and securities.

(2)

Taxable securities include dividend income from Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock.

(3)

Loans include both loans to other financial institutions and loans held for sale.

(4)

Non-accruing loan balances are included in the balances of average loans. Non-accruing loan average balances were $3.0 million and $1.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 2023, respectively.

(5)

Interest on loans included net origination fees and accretion income. Accretion income was $276,000 and $447,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 2023, respectively.

SOURCE ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
