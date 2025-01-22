ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.: ChoiceOne Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2024 Results

SPARTA, Mich., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. ("ChoiceOne", NASDAQ:COFS), the parent company for ChoiceOne Bank, reported financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Highlights

ChoiceOne reported net income of $7,159,000 and $26,727,000 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $5,293,000 and $21,261,000 for the same periods in 2023, representing growth of 35.3% and 25.7%, respectively. Net income adjusted for merger related expenses was $7,532,000 and $27,733,000 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

Diluted earnings per share were $0.79 and $3.25 in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $0.70 and $2.82 per share in the same periods in the prior year. The sale of 1,380,000 shares of common stock during the third quarter of 2024 negatively impacted diluted earnings per share for 2024. Diluted earnings per share adjusted for merger expenses were $0.83 and $3.37 in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

GAAP Net interest margin in the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased to 2.98%, compared to 3.17% in the third quarter of 2024, and increased compared to 2.66% in the fourth quarter of 2023. GAAP net interest income was $19.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $16.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Net interest income was aided by cash settlements from pay-fixed interest rate swaps which started paying in April 2024.

Core loans, which exclude held for sale loans and loans to other financial institutions, grew organically by $40.3 million or 11.0% on an annualized basis during the fourth quarter of 2024 and $114.5 million or 8.2% for the year ended December 31, 2024. Loan interest income increased $3.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $21.2 million in the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the same periods in 2023, respectively.

Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, declined by $24.0 million or an annualized 4.4% in the fourth quarter of 2024 and increased $79.0 million or 3.8% during 2024. The decrease in deposits in the fourth quarter of 2024 was due to seasonal outflow of public funds, which includes taxes received by schools and townships during the third quarter of 2024. The increase in deposits in the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 is a combination of new business and recapture of deposit losses from the prior year.

Asset quality remains strong with only 0.27% of nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding held for sale) as of December 31, 2024.

"ChoiceOne had an outstanding fourth quarter and full year 2024, which underscore the growth in our core loans and deposits, thanks to the dedication and expertise of our team. Our proactive balance sheet management has led to improvements in our net interest margin, positioning us well to navigate changing market conditions. We are also excited about the upcoming anticipated close of our pending merger with Fentura Financial, Inc. and The State Bank expected to occur in the first quarter of 2025, which will further enhance our markets and capabilities," said Kelly Potes, Chief Executive Officer.

As of December 31, 2024, total assets were $2.7 billion, an increase of $146.5 million compared to December 31, 2023. The growth is primarily attributed to an increase in core loans of $114.5 million and loans to other financial institutions of $20.5 million. This growth was offset by a $48.9 million reduction in securities during the same time period. ChoiceOne has actively managed its balance sheet to support organic loan growth, strategically shifting from lower-yielding assets to higher-yielding loans. This is reflected in the loan growth observed.

Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, declined by $24.0 million or an annualized 4.4% in the fourth quarter of 2024 and increased $79.0 million or 3.8% during 2024. The decrease in deposits in the fourth quarter of 2024 was due to seasonal outflow of public funds, which includes taxes received by schools and townships during the third quarter of 2024. The increase in deposits in the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 is a combination of new business and recapture of deposit losses from the prior year. ChoiceOne continues to be proactive in managing its liquidity position by using brokered deposits and FHLB advances to ensure ample liquidity. At December 31, 2024, total available borrowing capacity secured by pledged assets was $837.2 million. ChoiceOne can increase its capacity by utilizing unsecured federal fund lines and pledging additional assets. Uninsured deposits totaled $833.2 million or 37.6% of deposits at December 31, 2024.

ChoiceOne's cost of deposits to average total deposits has declined since peaking in the first quarter of 2024 due to positive cash flow from pay-fixed interest rate swaps, hedged against deposits, and decreasing deposit expenses. In addition, the Federal Reserve has decreased the federal funds rate by 50 basis points since September 2024. These factors led to a cost of deposits to average total deposits of an annualized 1.58% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to an annualized 1.57% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Cost of deposits to average total deposits peaked in the first quarter of 2024 at an annualized 1.65%. If rates continue to decline, we expect to see slight declines in deposit costs; however, these declines will be muted by the decrease in cash flows from pay-fixed interest rate swaps collected. Interest expense on borrowings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, increased $153,000 and $3.1 million compared to the same periods in the prior year, due to increases in the average balances borrowed. During the fourth quarter of 2024, ChoiceOne paid down its advance from the Bank Term Funding Program and replaced it with $135.0 million of FHLB borrowings. This increased our total borrowed balance at the FHLB to $175.0 million at a weighted average fixed rate of 4.5%, with the earliest maturity in January 2025. Total cost of funds ended flat in the fourth quarter of 2024 with an annualized 1.90% compared to an annualized 1.91% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The provision for credit losses expense on loans was $200,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024, due in part to loan growth during the quarter. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) was 1.07% on December 31, 2024 compared to 1.11% on December 31, 2023. Asset quality continues to remain strong, with annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans of 0.04% and nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) of 0.27% as of December 31, 2024.

ChoiceOne uses interest rate swaps to manage interest rate exposure to certain fixed rate assets and variable rate liabilities. On December 31, 2024, ChoiceOne had pay-fixed interest rate swaps with a total notional value of $401.0 million, a weighted average coupon of 3.07%, a fair value of $23.6 million and an average remaining contract length of 7 to 8 years. These derivative instruments increase in value as long-term interest rates rise, which offsets the reduction in equity due to unrealized losses on securities available for sale. Settlements from swaps amounted to $1.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $2.5 million for the third quarter of 2024 and were a contributing factor to the decrease in net interest margin during the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2024. Fully tax equivalent net interest margin excluding the swaps was 23 basis points lower than tax equivalent net interest margin reported for the fourth quarter of 2024. Due in part to pay fixed interest rate swaps we have in place, our balance sheet is asset sensitive. In addition to the pay-fixed interest rate swaps, ChoiceOne also employs back-to-back swaps on select commercial loans, with the impact reflected in interest income.

Shareholders' equity totaled $260.4 million as of December 31, 2024, up from $195.6 million as of December 31, 2023, due in large part to the $34.5 million in aggregate gross proceeds (before deducting discounts and estimated offering expenses) received from the sale of 1,380,000 shares of common stock during the third quarter of 2024. The additional increase is due to retained earnings and an improvement in accumulated other compressive loss (AOCI) of $13.8 million compared to December 31, 2023. The improvement in AOCI is due to both the shortening duration and maturing (paydowns) of the securities portfolio, offset by the change in unrealized gain of the pay-fixed swap derivatives. The pay-fixed swap derivatives are designed to offset swings in AOCI due to changes in interest rates. ChoiceOne Bank remains "well-capitalized" with a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.7% as of December 31, 2024, compared to 12.4% on December 31, 2023.

Noninterest income increased $948,000 and $3.1 million in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, compared to the same periods in the prior year. The increase was largely due to an increase in customer service charges of $304,000 and $1.2 million in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the same periods in 2023 and earnings on life insurance policies in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, compared to the same periods in the prior year. ChoiceOne recognized earnings on a bank owned life insurance death benefit claim in the amount of $504,000 during the fourth quarter of 2024. ChoiceOne also saw an uptick in gains on sales of loans during the fourth quarter of 2024 due in part to participation in the FHLB Rate Advantage program which provided incentives to home buyers in the low to moderate income bracket. In addition, there were a number of construction loans which were finalized and written into salable market loans during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Noninterest expense increased by $1.6 million or 11.4% and $3.6 million or 6.6% in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the same periods in 2023. The increase in total noninterest expense was due in part to merger related expenses of $394,000 and $1.0 million during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $0 in the same periods in the prior year. Additionally, there was an increase to employee health insurance and other benefit costs, and an increase to FDIC insurance and other costs related to the inflationary environment. The increase in costs were offset by a decline in occupancy and equipment related to two branch closures during the first quarter of 2024. ChoiceOne seeks to strategically manage costs while still making thoughtful investments in order to maintain our competitive edge and deliver exceptional value to our customers, shareholders, and communities.

"I am very pleased with the results of the fourth quarter of 2024, showing core loan growth, solid deposit balances and excellent credit metrics as we get closer to completing the pending merger with Fentura Financial, Inc. and the State Bank, a highly respected community bank in Michigan. We are excited to welcome their customers, communities, and employees to the ChoiceOne team," said Kelly Potes, Chief Executive Officer.

About ChoiceOne

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Sparta, Michigan and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank, Member FDIC. ChoiceOne Bank operates 35 offices in parts of Kent, Lapeer, Macomb, Muskegon, Newaygo, Ottawa, and St. Clair counties. ChoiceOne Bank offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc. For more information, please visit Investor Relations at ChoiceOne's website at choiceone.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "is likely," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "may," "could," "look forward," "continue", "future" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook and expectations of ChoiceOne or Fentura with respect to the planned merger, the strategic benefits and financial benefits of the merger, including the expected impact of the proposed transaction on the combined company's future financial performance and the timing of the closing of the proposed transaction. These statements reflect current beliefs as to the expected outcomes of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Furthermore, ChoiceOne does not undertake any obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, include, among others, the following:

the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals when expected or at all (and the risk that such approvals may result in a materially burdensome regulatory condition (as defined in the merger agreement));

the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the merger agreement;

the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy, competitive factors in the areas where ChoiceOne and Fentura do business, or as a result of other unexpected factors or events;

the impact of purchase accounting with respect to the proposed transaction, or any change in the assumptions used regarding the assets purchased and liabilities assumed to determine their fair value;

diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities;

potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the proposed transaction; or

the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against ChoiceOne or Fentura.

Additional risk factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in Item 1A in ChoiceOne's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and in any of ChoiceOne's subsequent SEC filings, which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. ChoiceOne believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional information that is useful to investors in helping to understand underlying financial performance and condition and trends of ChoiceOne.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations. Readers should be aware of these limitations and should be cautious with respect to the use of such measures. To compensate for these limitations, non-GAAP measures are used as comparative tools, together with GAAP measures, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance or financial condition. These measures are also calculated using the appropriate GAAP or regulatory components in their entirety and are computed in a manner intended to facilitate consistent period-to-period comparisons. ChoiceOne's method of calculating these non-GAAP measures may differ from methods used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for those financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP or in-effect regulatory requirements.

Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, can be found in the tables to this news release under the heading non-GAAP reconciliation.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

December 31,

2024



September 30,

2024



December 31,

2023

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 96,751



$ 145,938



$ 55,433

Equity securities, at fair value



7,782





7,816





7,505

Securities Held to Maturity



394,534





391,954





407,959

Securities Available for Sale



479,117





497,552





514,598

Federal Home Loan Bank stock



9,383





4,449





4,449

Federal Reserve Bank stock



5,307





5,307





5,065

Loans held for sale



7,288





5,994





4,710

Loans to other financial institutions



39,878





38,492





19,400

Core loans



1,505,762





1,465,458





1,391,253

Total loans held for investment



1,545,640





1,503,950





1,410,653

Allowance for credit losses



(16,552)





(16,490)





(15,685)

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses



1,529,088





1,487,460





1,394,968

Premises and equipment



27,099





27,135





29,750

Cash surrender value of life insurance policies



44,896





45,699





45,074

Goodwill



59,946





59,946





59,946

Core deposit intangible



1,096





1,250





1,854

Other assets



60,956





45,503





45,395





















Total Assets

$ 2,723,243



$ 2,726,003



$ 2,576,706





















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 524,945



$ 521,055



$ 547,625

Interest-bearing deposits



1,652,647





1,680,546





1,550,985

Brokered deposits



36,511





6,627





23,445

Borrowings



175,000





210,000





200,000

Subordinated debentures



35,752





35,691





35,507

Other liabilities



37,973





24,338





23,510





















Total Liabilities



2,462,828





2,478,257





2,381,072





















Common stock and paid-in capital, no par value; shares authorized:

30,000,000; shares outstanding: 8,965,483 at December 31, 2024, 8,959,664 at

September 30, 2024, and 7,548,217 at December 31, 2023



206,780





206,427





173,513

Retained earnings



91,414





86,765





73,699

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net



(37,779)





(45,446)





(51,578)

Shareholders' Equity



260,415





247,746





195,634





















Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 2,723,243



$ 2,726,003



$ 2,576,706



Condensed Statements of Income

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

December 31,



December 31,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Interest income























Loans, including fees

$ 23,571



$ 19,759



$ 89,580



$ 68,384

Securities:























Taxable



4,846





5,532





21,228





21,169

Tax exempt



1,390





1,385





5,614





5,629

Other



1,231





1,286





4,682





3,798

Total interest income



31,038





27,962





121,104





98,980



























Interest expense























Deposits



8,710





8,421





34,174





23,990

Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank



669





273





2,041





1,771

Other



2,310





2,712





10,447





7,334

Total interest expense



11,689





11,406





46,662





33,095



























Net interest income



19,349





16,556





74,442





65,885

Provision for credit losses on loans



200





933





1,300





1,265

Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments



-





(558)





(675)





(1,115)

Net Provision for credit losses expense



200





375





625





150

Net interest income after provision



19,149





16,181





73,817





65,735



























Noninterest income























Customer service charges



2,731





2,427





10,571





9,347

Insurance and investment commissions



170





157





742





698

Mortgage servicing rights



366





214





1,053





820

Gains on sales of loans



463





261





1,386





1,134

Net gains (losses) on sales of securities



-





-





-





(71)

Net gains (losses) on sales and write downs of other assets



(5)





(2)





198





147

Earnings on life insurance policies



819





286





1,934





1,096

Trust income



241





194





906





771

Change in market value of equity securities



(46)





210





195





(246)

Other



255





299





1,010





1,210

Total noninterest income



4,994





4,046





17,995





14,906



























Noninterest expense























Salaries and benefits



8,941





8,005





33,408





31,963

Occupancy and equipment



1,383





1,471





5,797





6,048

Data processing



1,840





1,531





7,222





6,618

Professional fees



653





523





2,471





2,198

Supplies and postage



179





200





699





780

Advertising and promotional



271





148





788





721

Intangible amortization



153





203





757





955

FDIC insurance



180





394





1,335





1,184

Merger related expenses



394





-





1,039





-

Other



1,350





1,303





5,207





4,607

Total noninterest expense



15,344





13,778





58,723





55,074



























Income before income tax



8,799





6,449





33,089





25,567

Income tax expense



1,640





1,156





6,362





4,306



























Net income

$ 7,159



$ 5,293



$ 26,727



$ 21,261



























Basic earnings per share

$ 0.79



$ 0.70



$ 3.27



$ 2.82

Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.79



$ 0.70



$ 3.25



$ 2.82

Dividends declared per share

$ 0.28



$ 0.27



$ 1.09



$ 1.05



Income Adjusted for Merger Expenses - Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2024



2023



2024



2023

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)























Net income

$ 7,159



$ 5,293



$ 26,727



$ 21,261



























Merger related expenses net of tax



373





-





1,006





-

Adjusted net income

$ 7,532



$ 5,293



$ 27,733



$ 21,261



























Weighted average number of shares



8,963,258





7,545,197





8,166,472





7,532,998

Diluted average shares outstanding



9,024,567





7,582,255





8,221,066





7,572,290

Adjusted basic earnings per share

$ 0.84



$ 0.70



$ 3.40



$ 2.82

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 0.83



$ 0.70



$ 3.37



$ 2.82



Other Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited)





Quarterly

Earnings

2024 4th

Qtr.



2024 3rd

Qtr.



2024 2nd

Qtr.



2024 1st

Qtr.



2023 4th

Qtr.

(in thousands except per share data)





























Net interest income

$ 19,349



$ 20,248



$ 18,371



$ 16,474



$ 16,555

Net provision expense



200





425





-





-





375

Noninterest income



4,994





4,867





4,083





4,051





4,046

Noninterest expense



15,344





15,417





14,278





13,684





13,778

Net income before federal income tax expense



8,799





9,273





8,176





6,841





6,449

Income tax expense



1,640





1,925





1,590





1,207





1,156

Net income



7,159





7,348





6,586





5,634





5,293

Basic earnings per share



0.79





0.86





0.87





0.75





0.70

Diluted earnings per share



0.79





0.85





0.87





0.74





0.70

Adjusted basic earnings per share



0.84





0.94





0.87





0.75





0.70

Adjusted diluted earnings per share



0.83





0.93





0.87





0.74





0.70











































End of period balances

2024 4th

Qtr.



2024 3rd

Qtr.



2024 2nd

Qtr.



2024 1st

Qtr.



2023 4th

Qtr.

(in thousands)





























Gross loans

$ 1,552,928



$ 1,509,944



$ 1,443,473



$ 1,424,625



$ 1,415,363

Loans held for sale (1)



7,288





5,994





5,946





6,035





4,710

Loans to other financial institutions (2)



39,878





38,492





36,569





30,032





19,400

Core loans (gross loans excluding 1 and 2 above)



1,505,762





1,465,458





1,400,958





1,388,558





1,391,253

Allowance for credit losses



16,552





16,490





16,152





16,037





15,685

Securities available for sale



479,117





497,552





491,670





504,636





514,598

Securities held to maturity



394,534





391,954





392,699





397,981





407,959

Other interest-earning assets



86,185





116,643





84,484





100,175





39,411

Total earning assets (before allowance)



2,512,764





2,516,093





2,412,326





2,427,417





2,377,331

Total assets



2,723,243





2,726,003





2,623,067





2,670,699





2,576,706

Noninterest-bearing deposits



524,945





521,055





517,137





502,685





547,625

Interest-bearing deposits



1,652,647





1,680,546





1,582,365





1,641,193





1,550,985

Brokered deposits



36,511





6,627





27,177





41,970





23,445

Total deposits



2,214,103





2,208,228





2,126,679





2,185,848





2,122,055

Deposits excluding brokered



2,177,592





2,201,601





2,099,502





2,143,878





2,098,610

Total subordinated debt



35,752





35,691





35,630





35,568





35,507

Total borrowed funds



175,000





210,000





210,000





210,000





200,000

Other interest-bearing liabilities



24,003





4,956





22,378





21,512





8,060

Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,923,913





1,937,820





1,877,550





1,950,243





1,817,997

Shareholders' equity



260,415





247,746





214,519





206,756





195,634











































Average Balances

2024 4th

Qtr.



2024 3rd

Qtr.



2024 2nd

Qtr.



2024 1st

Qtr.



2023 4th

Qtr.

(in thousands)





























Loans

$ 1,516,466



$ 1,460,033



$ 1,435,966



$ 1,412,569



$ 1,359,643

Securities



965,501





970,913





986,281





1,002,140





1,019,218

Other interest-earning assets



100,864





108,019





80,280





64,064





92,635

Total earning assets (before allowance)



2,582,831





2,538,965





2,502,527





2,478,773





2,471,496

Total assets



2,719,530





2,685,190





2,647,716





2,621,009





2,589,541

Noninterest-bearing deposits



536,653





519,511





516,308





506,175





546,778

Interest-bearing deposits



1,641,102





1,634,255





1,601,020





1,599,509





1,565,493

Brokered deposits



19,620





17,227





34,218





34,708





32,541

Total deposits



2,197,375





2,170,993





2,151,546





2,140,392





2,144,812

Total subordinated debt



35,719





35,658





35,596





35,535





35,474

Total borrowed funds



197,828





210,000





210,000





214,835





185,707

Other interest-bearing liabilities



16,928





11,756





26,426





18,399





25,729

Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,911,197





1,908,896





1,907,260





1,902,986





1,844,944

Shareholders' equity



254,737





237,875





210,742





200,177





187,099











































Loan Breakout (in thousands)

2024 4th

Qtr.



2024 3rd

Qtr.



2024 2nd

Qtr.



2024 1st

Qtr.



2023 4th

Qtr.

Agricultural

$ 48,221



$ 49,147



$ 45,274



$ 41,950



$ 49,210

Commercial and Industrial



228,256





229,232





224,031





231,222





229,915

Commercial Real Estate



901,130





862,773





804,213





794,705





786,921

Consumer



29,412





30,693





32,811





34,268





36,541

Construction Real Estate



17,042





14,555





18,751





17,890





20,936

Residential Real Estate



281,701





279,058





275,878





268,523





267,730

Loans to Other Financial Institutions



39,878





38,492





36,569





30,032





19,400

Gross Loans (excluding held for sale)

$ 1,545,640



$ 1,503,950



$ 1,437,527



$ 1,418,590



$ 1,410,653

































Allowance for credit losses



16,552





16,490





16,152





16,037





15,685

































Net loans

$ 1,529,088



$ 1,487,460



$ 1,421,375



$ 1,402,553



$ 1,394,968



Performance Ratios

2024 4th

Qtr.



2024 3rd

Qtr.



2024 2nd

Qtr.



2024 1st

Qtr.



2023 4th

Qtr.

































Annualized return on average assets



1.05 %



1.09 %



0.99 %



0.86 %



0.82 % Annualized return on average equity



11.24 %



12.36 %



12.50 %



11.26 %



11.32 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity



14.54 %



16.29 %



17.22 %



15.81 %



16.40 % Net interest margin (GAAP)



2.98 %



3.17 %



2.95 %



2.67 %



2.66 % Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)



3.04 %



3.23 %



3.01 %



2.74 %



2.72 % Efficiency ratio



61.29 %



60.80 %



61.47 %



64.55 %



65.31 % Annualized cost of funds



1.90 %



1.87 %



1.92 %



2.00 %



1.91 % Annualized cost of deposits



1.58 %



1.53 %



1.56 %



1.65 %



1.57 % Cost of interest bearing liabilities



2.43 %



2.38 %



2.44 %



2.53 %



2.45 % Shareholders' equity to total assets



9.56 %



9.09 %



8.18 %



7.74 %



7.59 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets



7.49 %



7.00 %



5.98 %



5.56 %



5.32 % Annualized noninterest expense to average assets



2.26 %



2.30 %



2.16 %



2.09 %



2.13 % Loan to deposit



70.14 %



68.38 %



67.87 %



65.17 %



66.70 % Full-time equivalent employees



377





371





368





367





369











































Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc.

2024 4th

Qtr.



2024 3rd

Qtr.



2024 2nd

Qtr.



2024 1st

Qtr.



2023 4th

Qtr.

































Total capital (to risk weighted assets)



14.5 %



15.0 %



13.5 %



13.3 %



13.0 % Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



12.0 %



12.3 %



10.7 %



10.5 %



10.3 % Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



12.2 %



12.5 %



10.9 %



10.7 %



10.5 % Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



9.1 %



9.0 %



7.7 %



7.6 %



7.5 % Commercial Real Estate Loans as a percentage of total capital



195.6 %



193.3 %



205.1 %



206.8 %



213.6 %









































Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Bank

2024 4th

Qtr.



2024 3rd

Qtr.



2024 2nd

Qtr.



2024 1st

Qtr.



2023 4th

Qtr.

































Total capital (to risk weighted assets)



12.7 %



13.1 %



13.2 %



12.6 %



12.4 % Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



12.0 %



12.3 %



12.5 %



11.8 %



11.8 % Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



12.0 %



12.3 %



12.5 %



11.8 %



11.8 % Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



8.9 %



8.9 %



8.8 %



8.3 %



8.4 % Commercial Real Estate Loans as a percentage of total capital



224.9 %



222.2 %



208.9 %



218.2 %



222.9 %









































Asset Quality

2024 4th

Qtr.



2024 3rd

Qtr.



2024 2nd

Qtr.



2024 1st

Qtr.



2023 4th

Qtr.

(in thousands)





























Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$ 138



$ 87



$ 157



$ 51



$ 120

Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans



0.04 %



0.02 %



0.04 %



0.01 %



0.04 % Allowance for credit losses

$ 16,552



$ 16,490



$ 16,152



$ 16,037



$ 15,685

Unfunded commitment liability

$ 1,485



$ 1,485



$ 1,485



$ 1,757



$ 2,160

Allowance to loans (excludes held for sale)



1.07 %



1.10 %



1.12 %



1.13 %



1.11 % Total funds reserved to pay for loans (includes liability for unfunded commitments and excludes held for sale)



1.17 %



1.20 %



1.23 %



1.25 %



1.27 % Non-Accruing loans

$ 3,704



$ 2,355



$ 2,086



$ 1,715



$ 1,723

Nonperforming loans (includes OREO)

$ 4,177



$ 2,884



$ 2,358



$ 1,837



$ 1,845

Nonperforming loans to total loans (excludes held for sale)



0.27 %



0.19 %



0.16 %



0.13 %



0.13 % Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.15 %



0.11 %



0.09 %



0.07 %



0.07 %









































NON-GAAP Reconciliation

2024 4th

Qtr.



2024 3rd

Qtr.



2024 2nd

Qtr.



2024 1st

Qtr.



2023 4th

Qtr.

Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)

$ 19,739



$ 20,631



$ 18,756



$ 16,871



$ 16,945

Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)



3.04 %



3.23 %



3.01 %



2.74 %



2.72 %































Reconciliation to Reported Net Interest Income





























































Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)

$ 19,739



$ 20,631



$ 18,756



$ 16,871



$ 16,945

































Adjustment for taxable equivalent interest



(390)





(383)





(385)





(397)





(390)

































Net interest income (GAAP)

$ 19,349



$ 20,248



$ 18,371



$ 16,474



$ 16,555

Net interest margin (GAAP)



2.98 %



3.17 %



2.95 %



2.67 %



2.66 %



Three Months Ended December 31,





2024



2023



(Dollars in thousands) Average















Average

















Balance



Interest



Rate



Balance



Interest



Rate



Assets:



































Loans (1)(3)(4)(5) $ 1,516,466



$ 23,591





6.19

% $ 1,359,643



$ 19,782





5.77

% Taxable securities (2)

677,133





4,846





2.85





726,335





5,532





3.02



Nontaxable securities (1)

288,368





1,760





2.43





292,883





1,753





2.37



Other

100,864





1,231





4.86





92,635





1,284





5.50



Interest-earning assets

2,582,831





31,428





4.84





2,471,496





28,350





4.55



Noninterest-earning assets

136,699

















118,045















Total assets $ 2,719,530















$ 2,589,541





















































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:



































Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 907,631



$ 3,389





1.49

% $ 864,689



$ 3,667





1.68

% Savings deposits

336,107





810





0.96





343,766





530





0.61



Certificates of deposit

397,364





4,291





4.30





357,038





3,812





4.24



Brokered deposit

19,620





220





4.46





32,541





413





5.03



Borrowings

197,828





2,374





4.77





185,707





2,221





4.75



Subordinated debentures

35,719





405





4.51





35,474





414





4.63



Other

16,928





200





4.70





25,729





349





5.38



Interest-bearing liabilities

1,911,197





11,689





2.43





1,844,944





11,405





2.45



Demand deposits

536,653

















546,778















Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

16,943

















10,720















Total liabilities

2,464,793

















2,402,442















Shareholders' equity

254,737

















187,099















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,719,530















$ 2,589,541





















































Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP) (1)





$ 19,739















$ 16,945















































Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP) (1)













3.04

%













2.72

%





































Reconciliation to Reported Net Interest Income



































Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP) (1)





$ 19,739















$ 16,945









Adjustment for taxable equivalent interest







(390)

















(390)









Net interest income (GAAP)





$ 19,349















$ 16,555









Net interest margin (GAAP)













2.98

%













2.66

%





(1) Adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis to facilitate comparison to the taxable interest-earning assets. The adjustment uses an incremental tax rate of 21%. The presentation of these measures on a tax-equivalent basis is not in accordance with GAAP, but is customary in the banking industry. These non-GAAP measures ensure comparability with respect to both taxable and tax-exempt loans and securities. (2) Taxable securities include dividend income from Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock. (3) Loans include both loans to other financial institutions and loans held for sale. (4) Non-accruing loan balances are included in the balances of average loans. Non-accruing loan average balances were $3.0 million and $1.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 2023, respectively. (5) Interest on loans included net origination fees and accretion income. Accretion income was $276,000 and $447,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 2023, respectively.

SOURCE ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.