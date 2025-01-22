ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.: ChoiceOne Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2024 Results

SPARTA, Mich., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. ("ChoiceOne", NASDAQ:COFS), the parent company for ChoiceOne Bank, reported financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.
Highlights
- ChoiceOne reported net income of $7,159,000 and $26,727,000 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $5,293,000 and $21,261,000 for the same periods in 2023, representing growth of 35.3% and 25.7%, respectively. Net income adjusted for merger related expenses was $7,532,000 and $27,733,000 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024.
- Diluted earnings per share were $0.79 and $3.25 in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $0.70 and $2.82 per share in the same periods in the prior year. The sale of 1,380,000 shares of common stock during the third quarter of 2024 negatively impacted diluted earnings per share for 2024. Diluted earnings per share adjusted for merger expenses were $0.83 and $3.37 in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024.
- GAAP Net interest margin in the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased to 2.98%, compared to 3.17% in the third quarter of 2024, and increased compared to 2.66% in the fourth quarter of 2023. GAAP net interest income was $19.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $16.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Net interest income was aided by cash settlements from pay-fixed interest rate swaps which started paying in April 2024.
- Core loans, which exclude held for sale loans and loans to other financial institutions, grew organically by $40.3 million or 11.0% on an annualized basis during the fourth quarter of 2024 and $114.5 million or 8.2% for the year ended December 31, 2024. Loan interest income increased $3.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $21.2 million in the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the same periods in 2023, respectively.
- Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, declined by $24.0 million or an annualized 4.4% in the fourth quarter of 2024 and increased $79.0 million or 3.8% during 2024. The decrease in deposits in the fourth quarter of 2024 was due to seasonal outflow of public funds, which includes taxes received by schools and townships during the third quarter of 2024. The increase in deposits in the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 is a combination of new business and recapture of deposit losses from the prior year.
- Asset quality remains strong with only 0.27% of nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding held for sale) as of December 31, 2024.
"ChoiceOne had an outstanding fourth quarter and full year 2024, which underscore the growth in our core loans and deposits, thanks to the dedication and expertise of our team. Our proactive balance sheet management has led to improvements in our net interest margin, positioning us well to navigate changing market conditions. We are also excited about the upcoming anticipated close of our pending merger with Fentura Financial, Inc. and The State Bank expected to occur in the first quarter of 2025, which will further enhance our markets and capabilities," said Kelly Potes, Chief Executive Officer.
ChoiceOne reported net income of $7,159,000 and $26,727,000 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $5,293,000 and $21,261,000 for the same periods in 2023, representing growth of 35.3% and 25.7%, respectively. Net income adjusted for merger related expenses was $7,532,000 and $27,733,000 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024. Diluted earnings per share were $0.79 and $3.25 in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $0.70 and $2.82 per share in the same periods in the prior year. The sale of 1,380,000 shares of common stock during the third quarter of 2024 negatively impacted diluted earnings per share for 2024. Diluted earnings per share adjusted for merger expenses were $0.83 and $3.37 in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024.
As of December 31, 2024, total assets were $2.7 billion, an increase of $146.5 million compared to December 31, 2023. The growth is primarily attributed to an increase in core loans of $114.5 million and loans to other financial institutions of $20.5 million. This growth was offset by a $48.9 million reduction in securities during the same time period. ChoiceOne has actively managed its balance sheet to support organic loan growth, strategically shifting from lower-yielding assets to higher-yielding loans. This is reflected in the loan growth observed.
Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, declined by $24.0 million or an annualized 4.4% in the fourth quarter of 2024 and increased $79.0 million or 3.8% during 2024. The decrease in deposits in the fourth quarter of 2024 was due to seasonal outflow of public funds, which includes taxes received by schools and townships during the third quarter of 2024. The increase in deposits in the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 is a combination of new business and recapture of deposit losses from the prior year. ChoiceOne continues to be proactive in managing its liquidity position by using brokered deposits and FHLB advances to ensure ample liquidity. At December 31, 2024, total available borrowing capacity secured by pledged assets was $837.2 million. ChoiceOne can increase its capacity by utilizing unsecured federal fund lines and pledging additional assets. Uninsured deposits totaled $833.2 million or 37.6% of deposits at December 31, 2024.
ChoiceOne's cost of deposits to average total deposits has declined since peaking in the first quarter of 2024 due to positive cash flow from pay-fixed interest rate swaps, hedged against deposits, and decreasing deposit expenses. In addition, the Federal Reserve has decreased the federal funds rate by 50 basis points since September 2024. These factors led to a cost of deposits to average total deposits of an annualized 1.58% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to an annualized 1.57% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Cost of deposits to average total deposits peaked in the first quarter of 2024 at an annualized 1.65%. If rates continue to decline, we expect to see slight declines in deposit costs; however, these declines will be muted by the decrease in cash flows from pay-fixed interest rate swaps collected. Interest expense on borrowings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, increased $153,000 and $3.1 million compared to the same periods in the prior year, due to increases in the average balances borrowed. During the fourth quarter of 2024, ChoiceOne paid down its advance from the Bank Term Funding Program and replaced it with $135.0 million of FHLB borrowings. This increased our total borrowed balance at the FHLB to $175.0 million at a weighted average fixed rate of 4.5%, with the earliest maturity in January 2025. Total cost of funds ended flat in the fourth quarter of 2024 with an annualized 1.90% compared to an annualized 1.91% in the fourth quarter of 2023.
The provision for credit losses expense on loans was $200,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024, due in part to loan growth during the quarter. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) was 1.07% on December 31, 2024 compared to 1.11% on December 31, 2023. Asset quality continues to remain strong, with annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans of 0.04% and nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) of 0.27% as of December 31, 2024.
ChoiceOne uses interest rate swaps to manage interest rate exposure to certain fixed rate assets and variable rate liabilities. On December 31, 2024, ChoiceOne had pay-fixed interest rate swaps with a total notional value of $401.0 million, a weighted average coupon of 3.07%, a fair value of $23.6 million and an average remaining contract length of 7 to 8 years. These derivative instruments increase in value as long-term interest rates rise, which offsets the reduction in equity due to unrealized losses on securities available for sale. Settlements from swaps amounted to $1.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $2.5 million for the third quarter of 2024 and were a contributing factor to the decrease in net interest margin during the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2024. Fully tax equivalent net interest margin excluding the swaps was 23 basis points lower than tax equivalent net interest margin reported for the fourth quarter of 2024. Due in part to pay fixed interest rate swaps we have in place, our balance sheet is asset sensitive. In addition to the pay-fixed interest rate swaps, ChoiceOne also employs back-to-back swaps on select commercial loans, with the impact reflected in interest income.
Shareholders' equity totaled $260.4 million as of December 31, 2024, up from $195.6 million as of December 31, 2023, due in large part to the $34.5 million in aggregate gross proceeds (before deducting discounts and estimated offering expenses) received from the sale of 1,380,000 shares of common stock during the third quarter of 2024. The additional increase is due to retained earnings and an improvement in accumulated other compressive loss (AOCI) of $13.8 million compared to December 31, 2023. The improvement in AOCI is due to both the shortening duration and maturing (paydowns) of the securities portfolio, offset by the change in unrealized gain of the pay-fixed swap derivatives. The pay-fixed swap derivatives are designed to offset swings in AOCI due to changes in interest rates. ChoiceOne Bank remains "well-capitalized" with a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.7% as of December 31, 2024, compared to 12.4% on December 31, 2023.
Noninterest income increased $948,000 and $3.1 million in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, compared to the same periods in the prior year. The increase was largely due to an increase in customer service charges of $304,000 and $1.2 million in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the same periods in 2023 and earnings on life insurance policies in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, compared to the same periods in the prior year. ChoiceOne recognized earnings on a bank owned life insurance death benefit claim in the amount of $504,000 during the fourth quarter of 2024. ChoiceOne also saw an uptick in gains on sales of loans during the fourth quarter of 2024 due in part to participation in the FHLB Rate Advantage program which provided incentives to home buyers in the low to moderate income bracket. In addition, there were a number of construction loans which were finalized and written into salable market loans during the fourth quarter of 2024.
Noninterest expense increased by $1.6 million or 11.4% and $3.6 million or 6.6% in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the same periods in 2023. The increase in total noninterest expense was due in part to merger related expenses of $394,000 and $1.0 million during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $0 in the same periods in the prior year. Additionally, there was an increase to employee health insurance and other benefit costs, and an increase to FDIC insurance and other costs related to the inflationary environment. The increase in costs were offset by a decline in occupancy and equipment related to two branch closures during the first quarter of 2024. ChoiceOne seeks to strategically manage costs while still making thoughtful investments in order to maintain our competitive edge and deliver exceptional value to our customers, shareholders, and communities.
"I am very pleased with the results of the fourth quarter of 2024, showing core loan growth, solid deposit balances and excellent credit metrics as we get closer to completing the pending merger with Fentura Financial, Inc. and the State Bank, a highly respected community bank in Michigan. We are excited to welcome their customers, communities, and employees to the ChoiceOne team," said Kelly Potes, Chief Executive Officer.
About ChoiceOne
ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Sparta, Michigan and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank, Member FDIC. ChoiceOne Bank operates 35 offices in parts of Kent, Lapeer, Macomb, Muskegon, Newaygo, Ottawa, and St. Clair counties. ChoiceOne Bank offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc. For more information, please visit Investor Relations at ChoiceOne's website at choiceone.bank.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "is likely," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "may," "could," "look forward," "continue", "future" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook and expectations of ChoiceOne or Fentura with respect to the planned merger, the strategic benefits and financial benefits of the merger, including the expected impact of the proposed transaction on the combined company's future financial performance and the timing of the closing of the proposed transaction. These statements reflect current beliefs as to the expected outcomes of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Furthermore, ChoiceOne does not undertake any obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, include, among others, the following:
- the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals when expected or at all (and the risk that such approvals may result in a materially burdensome regulatory condition (as defined in the merger agreement));
- the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the merger agreement;
- the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy, competitive factors in the areas where ChoiceOne and Fentura do business, or as a result of other unexpected factors or events;
- the impact of purchase accounting with respect to the proposed transaction, or any change in the assumptions used regarding the assets purchased and liabilities assumed to determine their fair value;
- diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities;
- potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the proposed transaction; or
- the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against ChoiceOne or Fentura.
Additional risk factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in Item 1A in ChoiceOne's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and in any of ChoiceOne's subsequent SEC filings, which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. ChoiceOne believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional information that is useful to investors in helping to understand underlying financial performance and condition and trends of ChoiceOne.
Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations. Readers should be aware of these limitations and should be cautious with respect to the use of such measures. To compensate for these limitations, non-GAAP measures are used as comparative tools, together with GAAP measures, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance or financial condition. These measures are also calculated using the appropriate GAAP or regulatory components in their entirety and are computed in a manner intended to facilitate consistent period-to-period comparisons. ChoiceOne's method of calculating these non-GAAP measures may differ from methods used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for those financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP or in-effect regulatory requirements.
Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, can be found in the tables to this news release under the heading non-GAAP reconciliation.
Condensed Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
Cash and cash equivalents
$
96,751
$
145,938
$
55,433
Equity securities, at fair value
7,782
7,816
7,505
Securities Held to Maturity
394,534
391,954
407,959
Securities Available for Sale
479,117
497,552
514,598
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
9,383
4,449
4,449
Federal Reserve Bank stock
5,307
5,307
5,065
Loans held for sale
7,288
5,994
4,710
Loans to other financial institutions
39,878
38,492
19,400
Core loans
1,505,762
1,465,458
1,391,253
Total loans held for investment
1,545,640
1,503,950
1,410,653
Allowance for credit losses
(16,552)
(16,490)
(15,685)
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses
1,529,088
1,487,460
1,394,968
Premises and equipment
27,099
27,135
29,750
Cash surrender value of life insurance policies
44,896
45,699
45,074
Goodwill
59,946
59,946
59,946
Core deposit intangible
1,096
1,250
1,854
Other assets
60,956
45,503
45,395
Total Assets
$
2,723,243
$
2,726,003
$
2,576,706
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
524,945
$
521,055
$
547,625
Interest-bearing deposits
1,652,647
1,680,546
1,550,985
Brokered deposits
36,511
6,627
23,445
Borrowings
175,000
210,000
200,000
Subordinated debentures
35,752
35,691
35,507
Other liabilities
37,973
24,338
23,510
Total Liabilities
2,462,828
2,478,257
2,381,072
Common stock and paid-in capital, no par value; shares authorized:
206,780
206,427
173,513
Retained earnings
91,414
86,765
73,699
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net
(37,779)
(45,446)
(51,578)
Shareholders' Equity
260,415
247,746
195,634
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
2,723,243
$
2,726,003
$
2,576,706
Condensed Statements of Income
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Interest income
Loans, including fees
$
23,571
$
19,759
$
89,580
$
68,384
Securities:
Taxable
4,846
5,532
21,228
21,169
Tax exempt
1,390
1,385
5,614
5,629
Other
1,231
1,286
4,682
3,798
Total interest income
31,038
27,962
121,104
98,980
Interest expense
Deposits
8,710
8,421
34,174
23,990
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank
669
273
2,041
1,771
Other
2,310
2,712
10,447
7,334
Total interest expense
11,689
11,406
46,662
33,095
Net interest income
19,349
16,556
74,442
65,885
Provision for credit losses on loans
200
933
1,300
1,265
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
-
(558)
(675)
(1,115)
Net Provision for credit losses expense
200
375
625
150
Net interest income after provision
19,149
16,181
73,817
65,735
Noninterest income
Customer service charges
2,731
2,427
10,571
9,347
Insurance and investment commissions
170
157
742
698
Mortgage servicing rights
366
214
1,053
820
Gains on sales of loans
463
261
1,386
1,134
Net gains (losses) on sales of securities
-
-
-
(71)
Net gains (losses) on sales and write downs of other assets
(5)
(2)
198
147
Earnings on life insurance policies
819
286
1,934
1,096
Trust income
241
194
906
771
Change in market value of equity securities
(46)
210
195
(246)
Other
255
299
1,010
1,210
Total noninterest income
4,994
4,046
17,995
14,906
Noninterest expense
Salaries and benefits
8,941
8,005
33,408
31,963
Occupancy and equipment
1,383
1,471
5,797
6,048
Data processing
1,840
1,531
7,222
6,618
Professional fees
653
523
2,471
2,198
Supplies and postage
179
200
699
780
Advertising and promotional
271
148
788
721
Intangible amortization
153
203
757
955
FDIC insurance
180
394
1,335
1,184
Merger related expenses
394
-
1,039
-
Other
1,350
1,303
5,207
4,607
Total noninterest expense
15,344
13,778
58,723
55,074
Income before income tax
8,799
6,449
33,089
25,567
Income tax expense
1,640
1,156
6,362
4,306
Net income
$
7,159
$
5,293
$
26,727
$
21,261
Basic earnings per share
$
0.79
$
0.70
$
3.27
$
2.82
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.79
$
0.70
$
3.25
$
2.82
Dividends declared per share
$
0.28
$
0.27
$
1.09
$
1.05
Income Adjusted for Merger Expenses - Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
Net income
$
7,159
$
5,293
$
26,727
$
21,261
Merger related expenses net of tax
373
-
1,006
-
Adjusted net income
$
7,532
$
5,293
$
27,733
$
21,261
Weighted average number of shares
8,963,258
7,545,197
8,166,472
7,532,998
Diluted average shares outstanding
9,024,567
7,582,255
8,221,066
7,572,290
Adjusted basic earnings per share
$
0.84
$
0.70
$
3.40
$
2.82
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
$
0.83
$
0.70
$
3.37
$
2.82
Other Selected Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
Quarterly
Earnings
2024 4th
2024 3rd
2024 2nd
2024 1st
2023 4th
(in thousands except per share data)
Net interest income
$
19,349
$
20,248
$
18,371
$
16,474
$
16,555
Net provision expense
200
425
-
-
375
Noninterest income
4,994
4,867
4,083
4,051
4,046
Noninterest expense
15,344
15,417
14,278
13,684
13,778
Net income before federal income tax expense
8,799
9,273
8,176
6,841
6,449
Income tax expense
1,640
1,925
1,590
1,207
1,156
Net income
7,159
7,348
6,586
5,634
5,293
Basic earnings per share
0.79
0.86
0.87
0.75
0.70
Diluted earnings per share
0.79
0.85
0.87
0.74
0.70
Adjusted basic earnings per share
0.84
0.94
0.87
0.75
0.70
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
0.83
0.93
0.87
0.74
0.70
End of period balances
2024 4th
2024 3rd
2024 2nd
2024 1st
2023 4th
(in thousands)
Gross loans
$
1,552,928
$
1,509,944
$
1,443,473
$
1,424,625
$
1,415,363
Loans held for sale (1)
7,288
5,994
5,946
6,035
4,710
Loans to other financial institutions (2)
39,878
38,492
36,569
30,032
19,400
Core loans (gross loans excluding 1 and 2 above)
1,505,762
1,465,458
1,400,958
1,388,558
1,391,253
Allowance for credit losses
16,552
16,490
16,152
16,037
15,685
Securities available for sale
479,117
497,552
491,670
504,636
514,598
Securities held to maturity
394,534
391,954
392,699
397,981
407,959
Other interest-earning assets
86,185
116,643
84,484
100,175
39,411
Total earning assets (before allowance)
2,512,764
2,516,093
2,412,326
2,427,417
2,377,331
Total assets
2,723,243
2,726,003
2,623,067
2,670,699
2,576,706
Noninterest-bearing deposits
524,945
521,055
517,137
502,685
547,625
Interest-bearing deposits
1,652,647
1,680,546
1,582,365
1,641,193
1,550,985
Brokered deposits
36,511
6,627
27,177
41,970
23,445
Total deposits
2,214,103
2,208,228
2,126,679
2,185,848
2,122,055
Deposits excluding brokered
2,177,592
2,201,601
2,099,502
2,143,878
2,098,610
Total subordinated debt
35,752
35,691
35,630
35,568
35,507
Total borrowed funds
175,000
210,000
210,000
210,000
200,000
Other interest-bearing liabilities
24,003
4,956
22,378
21,512
8,060
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,923,913
1,937,820
1,877,550
1,950,243
1,817,997
Shareholders' equity
260,415
247,746
214,519
206,756
195,634
Average Balances
2024 4th
2024 3rd
2024 2nd
2024 1st
2023 4th
(in thousands)
Loans
$
1,516,466
$
1,460,033
$
1,435,966
$
1,412,569
$
1,359,643
Securities
965,501
970,913
986,281
1,002,140
1,019,218
Other interest-earning assets
100,864
108,019
80,280
64,064
92,635
Total earning assets (before allowance)
2,582,831
2,538,965
2,502,527
2,478,773
2,471,496
Total assets
2,719,530
2,685,190
2,647,716
2,621,009
2,589,541
Noninterest-bearing deposits
536,653
519,511
516,308
506,175
546,778
Interest-bearing deposits
1,641,102
1,634,255
1,601,020
1,599,509
1,565,493
Brokered deposits
19,620
17,227
34,218
34,708
32,541
Total deposits
2,197,375
2,170,993
2,151,546
2,140,392
2,144,812
Total subordinated debt
35,719
35,658
35,596
35,535
35,474
Total borrowed funds
197,828
210,000
210,000
214,835
185,707
Other interest-bearing liabilities
16,928
11,756
26,426
18,399
25,729
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,911,197
1,908,896
1,907,260
1,902,986
1,844,944
Shareholders' equity
254,737
237,875
210,742
200,177
187,099
Loan Breakout (in thousands)
2024 4th
2024 3rd
2024 2nd
2024 1st
2023 4th
Agricultural
$
48,221
$
49,147
$
45,274
$
41,950
$
49,210
Commercial and Industrial
228,256
229,232
224,031
231,222
229,915
Commercial Real Estate
901,130
862,773
804,213
794,705
786,921
Consumer
29,412
30,693
32,811
34,268
36,541
Construction Real Estate
17,042
14,555
18,751
17,890
20,936
Residential Real Estate
281,701
279,058
275,878
268,523
267,730
Loans to Other Financial Institutions
39,878
38,492
36,569
30,032
19,400
Gross Loans (excluding held for sale)
$
1,545,640
$
1,503,950
$
1,437,527
$
1,418,590
$
1,410,653
Allowance for credit losses
16,552
16,490
16,152
16,037
15,685
Net loans
$
1,529,088
$
1,487,460
$
1,421,375
$
1,402,553
$
1,394,968
Performance Ratios
2024 4th
2024 3rd
2024 2nd
2024 1st
2023 4th
Annualized return on average assets
1.05
%
1.09
%
0.99
%
0.86
%
0.82
%
Annualized return on average equity
11.24
%
12.36
%
12.50
%
11.26
%
11.32
%
Annualized return on average tangible common equity
14.54
%
16.29
%
17.22
%
15.81
%
16.40
%
Net interest margin (GAAP)
2.98
%
3.17
%
2.95
%
2.67
%
2.66
%
Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)
3.04
%
3.23
%
3.01
%
2.74
%
2.72
%
Efficiency ratio
61.29
%
60.80
%
61.47
%
64.55
%
65.31
%
Annualized cost of funds
1.90
%
1.87
%
1.92
%
2.00
%
1.91
%
Annualized cost of deposits
1.58
%
1.53
%
1.56
%
1.65
%
1.57
%
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
2.43
%
2.38
%
2.44
%
2.53
%
2.45
%
Shareholders' equity to total assets
9.56
%
9.09
%
8.18
%
7.74
%
7.59
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
7.49
%
7.00
%
5.98
%
5.56
%
5.32
%
Annualized noninterest expense to average assets
2.26
%
2.30
%
2.16
%
2.09
%
2.13
%
Loan to deposit
70.14
%
68.38
%
67.87
%
65.17
%
66.70
%
Full-time equivalent employees
377
371
368
367
369
Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc.
2024 4th
2024 3rd
2024 2nd
2024 1st
2023 4th
Total capital (to risk weighted assets)
14.5
%
15.0
%
13.5
%
13.3
%
13.0
%
Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)
12.0
%
12.3
%
10.7
%
10.5
%
10.3
%
Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)
12.2
%
12.5
%
10.9
%
10.7
%
10.5
%
Tier 1 capital (to average assets)
9.1
%
9.0
%
7.7
%
7.6
%
7.5
%
Commercial Real Estate Loans as a percentage of total capital
195.6
%
193.3
%
205.1
%
206.8
%
213.6
%
Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Bank
2024 4th
2024 3rd
2024 2nd
2024 1st
2023 4th
Total capital (to risk weighted assets)
12.7
%
13.1
%
13.2
%
12.6
%
12.4
%
Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)
12.0
%
12.3
%
12.5
%
11.8
%
11.8
%
Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)
12.0
%
12.3
%
12.5
%
11.8
%
11.8
%
Tier 1 capital (to average assets)
8.9
%
8.9
%
8.8
%
8.3
%
8.4
%
Commercial Real Estate Loans as a percentage of total capital
224.9
%
222.2
%
208.9
%
218.2
%
222.9
%
Asset Quality
2024 4th
2024 3rd
2024 2nd
2024 1st
2023 4th
(in thousands)
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
$
138
$
87
$
157
$
51
$
120
Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
0.04
%
0.02
%
0.04
%
0.01
%
0.04
%
Allowance for credit losses
$
16,552
$
16,490
$
16,152
$
16,037
$
15,685
Unfunded commitment liability
$
1,485
$
1,485
$
1,485
$
1,757
$
2,160
Allowance to loans (excludes held for sale)
1.07
%
1.10
%
1.12
%
1.13
%
1.11
%
Total funds reserved to pay for loans (includes liability for unfunded commitments and excludes held for sale)
1.17
%
1.20
%
1.23
%
1.25
%
1.27
%
Non-Accruing loans
$
3,704
$
2,355
$
2,086
$
1,715
$
1,723
Nonperforming loans (includes OREO)
$
4,177
$
2,884
$
2,358
$
1,837
$
1,845
Nonperforming loans to total loans (excludes held for sale)
0.27
%
0.19
%
0.16
%
0.13
%
0.13
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.15
%
0.11
%
0.09
%
0.07
%
0.07
%
NON-GAAP Reconciliation
2024 4th
2024 3rd
2024 2nd
2024 1st
2023 4th
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)
$
19,739
$
20,631
$
18,756
$
16,871
$
16,945
Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)
3.04
%
3.23
%
3.01
%
2.74
%
2.72
%
Reconciliation to Reported Net Interest Income
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)
$
19,739
$
20,631
$
18,756
$
16,871
$
16,945
Adjustment for taxable equivalent interest
(390)
(383)
(385)
(397)
(390)
Net interest income (GAAP)
$
19,349
$
20,248
$
18,371
$
16,474
$
16,555
Net interest margin (GAAP)
2.98
%
3.17
%
2.95
%
2.67
%
2.66
%
Three Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Average
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Assets:
Loans (1)(3)(4)(5)
$
1,516,466
$
23,591
6.19
%
$
1,359,643
$
19,782
5.77
%
Taxable securities (2)
677,133
4,846
2.85
726,335
5,532
3.02
Nontaxable securities (1)
288,368
1,760
2.43
292,883
1,753
2.37
Other
100,864
1,231
4.86
92,635
1,284
5.50
Interest-earning assets
2,582,831
31,428
4.84
2,471,496
28,350
4.55
Noninterest-earning assets
136,699
118,045
Total assets
$
2,719,530
$
2,589,541
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
907,631
$
3,389
1.49
%
$
864,689
$
3,667
1.68
%
Savings deposits
336,107
810
0.96
343,766
530
0.61
Certificates of deposit
397,364
4,291
4.30
357,038
3,812
4.24
Brokered deposit
19,620
220
4.46
32,541
413
5.03
Borrowings
197,828
2,374
4.77
185,707
2,221
4.75
Subordinated debentures
35,719
405
4.51
35,474
414
4.63
Other
16,928
200
4.70
25,729
349
5.38
Interest-bearing liabilities
1,911,197
11,689
2.43
1,844,944
11,405
2.45
Demand deposits
536,653
546,778
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
16,943
10,720
Total liabilities
2,464,793
2,402,442
Shareholders' equity
254,737
187,099
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,719,530
$
2,589,541
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP) (1)
$
19,739
$
16,945
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP) (1)
3.04
%
2.72
%
Reconciliation to Reported Net Interest Income
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP) (1)
$
19,739
$
16,945
Adjustment for taxable equivalent interest
(390)
(390)
Net interest income (GAAP)
$
19,349
$
16,555
Net interest margin (GAAP)
2.98
%
2.66
%
(1)
Adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis to facilitate comparison to the taxable interest-earning assets. The adjustment uses an incremental tax rate of 21%. The presentation of these measures on a tax-equivalent basis is not in accordance with GAAP, but is customary in the banking industry. These non-GAAP measures ensure comparability with respect to both taxable and tax-exempt loans and securities.
(2)
Taxable securities include dividend income from Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock.
(3)
Loans include both loans to other financial institutions and loans held for sale.
(4)
Non-accruing loan balances are included in the balances of average loans. Non-accruing loan average balances were $3.0 million and $1.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(5)
Interest on loans included net origination fees and accretion income. Accretion income was $276,000 and $447,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 2023, respectively.
SOURCE ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.