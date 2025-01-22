Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Amazon investiert Millionen in Kernenergie - so können Sie sich früh positionieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P4YV | ISIN: US7291391057 | Ticker-Symbol: 9PT
Tradegate
22.01.25
21:48 Uhr
10,500 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
PLIANT THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PLIANT THERAPEUTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,40010,50011:44
10,40010,50010:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.01.2025 22:06 Uhr
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.: Pliant Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Finanznachrichten News

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLRX), today announced that on January 21, 2025, it granted stock options to purchase an aggregate of 275,000 shares of common stock upon vesting to Delphine Imbert, Ph.D., the Company's newly appointed Chief Technical Officer, as a material inducement to her employment.

The stock options that were granted are subject to an exercise price of $11.07 per share, which is equal to the closing price of the Company's common stock on January 21, 2025, and will vest over 4 years, with 25% of the shares underlying the employee's option vesting on the one-year anniversary of the grant date and the remaining shares thereafter vesting in monthly installments at a rate of 1/48th of the shares underlying such stock options over the subsequent 36 months, subject to the respective employee's continued service with the Company. The stock options have a 10-year term. This award is subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's 2022 Inducement Plan.

About Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.

Pliant Therapeutics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company and leader in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic diseases. Pliant's lead product candidate, bexotegrast (PLN-74809), is an oral, small molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins that is in development in the lead indication for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF. Bexotegrast has received Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Orphan Drug Designation from the European Medicines Agency in IPF. Pliant has initiated BEACON-IPF, an adaptive Phase 2b/3 trial of bexotegrast in IPF. Pliant is conducting a Phase 1 study for its third clinical program, PLN-101095, a small molecule, dual-selective inhibitor of avß8 and avß1 integrins, that is being developed for the treatment of solid tumors. In addition, Pliant has received regulatory clearance for the conduct of a Phase 1 study of PLN-101325, a monoclonal antibody agonist of integrin a7ß1 targeting muscular dystrophies.

For additional information, please visit: www.PliantRx.com. Follow us on social media X, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Investor and Media Contact:

Christopher Keenan
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.
ir@pliantrx.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.