BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.The pound fell to a 2-day low of 1.2294 against the U.S. dollar, from an early high of 1.2324.Against the euro, the Swiss franc and the yen, the pound edged down to 0.8457, 1.1154 and 192.40 from early highs of 0.8450, 1.1171 and 193.01, respectively.If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.20 against the greenback, 0.86 against the euro, 1.10 against the franc and 188.00 against the yen.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX