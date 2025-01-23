BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for TAL Education Group (TAL):Earnings: $23.069 million in Q3 vs. -$23.946 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.11 in Q3 vs. -$0.12 in the same period last year. Analysts projected $0.05 per share Revenue: $606.446 million in Q3 vs. $373.506 million in the same period last year.For the third quarter, net income per American Depository Share, or ADS, stood at $0.04 as against -$0.04 per ADS, recorded for the same period last year. Excluding items, earnings were $0.06 per ADS, compared with $0 per ADS a year ago.TAL was up by 6.57 percent at $9.73 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX