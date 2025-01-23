WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - An upcoming satellite change for the four-channel AFN TV programming package will impact some audience members in the Pacific who use a satellite dish and decoder to get their AFN service. Customers in Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and Oceania will have to re-point their satellite dish to a new satellite and update their decoder settings during a 58-day transition period starting February 2, the U.S. Department of Defense said in a press release.The satellite currently used to deliver programming to audience members in the impacted area is nearing its end of life and its owner plans to decommission and deorbit the spacecraft, which is forcing the satellite transition.Starting February 2, impacted customers can realign their satellite dish to acquire the AFN signal on the Horizons 3e satellite, and update their decoder settings to maintain uninterrupted AFN reception. The updated decoder settings are available on AFN's website, AFN.mil. The decoder settings guides also include information on the satellite orbital location and transponder.Customer satellite dishes and decoders currently used to get the AFN four-channel service in the affected area will work with the new satellite and decoder re-registration is not necessary to acquire AFN programming, the Pentagon said.Since AFN service ends on the current satellite on March 31, impacted customers will lose their AFN service on that date if they have not migrated to the new satellite.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX