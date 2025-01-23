MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - The Defense Department is sending 1500 active-duty soldiers and additional air and intelligence assets to the southern border to augment troops already conducting enforcement operations in the region.This was announced by Acting Secretary of Defense Robert Salesses within hours of President Donald Trump issuing an executive order directing the Pentagon to address the situation at the border, and declaring an emergency.'The president directed me to take all appropriate action to support the activities of the secretary of homeland security in obtaining complete operational control of the southern border of the United States,' Salesses said in a statement.The Pentagon has since established a task force to oversee the expedited implementation of border-related executive orders with U.S. Northern Command heading up the effort with the supported of U.S. Transportation Command, the National Guard Bureau, the military services and the Department of Homeland Security.The 1500 additional active-duty service members will initially be put to work on the placement of physical barriers and other border missions.In addition, the Defense Department will provide airlift support for flights operated by DHS to implement the deportation of more than 5000 illegal immigrants detained by CBP at the border sectors in San Diego and El Paso, Texas.Transcom is providing two C-130 Hercules and two C-17 Globemaster aircraft to assist in the mission, a senior military official told the media.Additionally, UH-72 Lakota military helicopters have begun flying in support of CBP.DOD is coordinating with the State Department to obtain diplomatic visas and provide host-nation notification for those who have been deported.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX