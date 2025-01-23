WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Authorities are evacuating tens of thousands people from Los Angeles County as fire crews are fighting a new fast-moving wildfire, fueled by winds.Code-named Hughes Fire, the latest threat ignited near Castaic, a suburb in the foothills and mountains of northern Los Angeles County, about 45 miles north-west of the city, on Wednesday morning.Residents in Los Angeles and Ventura counties are under evacuation orders after the raging blaze turned more than 10,000 acres to ashes.The firefighters were able to control just 14 percent of the fire by Wednesday night, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.'We have over 4,000 firefighting personnel assigned to the incident. The situation remains dynamic and the fire remains a difficult fire to contain, although we are getting the upper hand,' Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief Anthony Marrone told reporters.Two major wildfires have already destroyed many neighborhoods in the Los Angeles area earlier this month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX