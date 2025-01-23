WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's retail sales expanded at a slower-than-expected pace in December, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Thursday.At constant prices, retail sales rose 1.9 percent annually in December, following a 3.1 percent increase in October. Economists had expected a 3.8 percent growth for the month. Further, this was the third successive growth in a row.Sales of motor vehicles, motorcycles, and parts grew the most, by 25.1 percent annually in December, but the pace of increase slowed from 28.1 percent in November. Demand for newspapers, books, and other sales in specialized stores advanced by 4.7 percent, while sales of textiles, clothing, and footwear fell sharply by 12.2 percent.On a monthly basis, retail sales rebounded strongly by 9.9 percent from November, when they dropped by 1.2 percent.During the year 2024, total retail sales increased 2.7 percent compared to the 2.7 percent fall in the previous year, the agency said.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX