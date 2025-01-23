WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last yearThe company's bottom line totaled $418 million, or $1.81 per share. This compares with $856 million, or $3.63 per share, last year.Excluding items, Elevance Health Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $888 million or $3.84 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period rose 6.0% to $44.989 billion from $42.454 billion last year.Elevance Health Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $418 Mln. vs. $856 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.81 vs. $3.63 last year. -Revenue: $44.989 Bln vs. $42.454 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX