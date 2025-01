BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's average gross earnings growth moderated in November after accelerating in the previous month, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.Average gross earnings rose 11.9 percent year on year in November, following a 12.9 percent increase in October.The average gross earnings were HUF 695,109 in November compared to HUF 637,245 in the previous month.Net earnings increased 11.8 percent annually in November, and real earnings were 7.9 percent higher compared to last year.Median gross earnings were HUF 550,800, and median net earnings were HUF 383,400, surpassing the value for the same period of the previous year by 12.5 percent and 13.3 percent, respectively.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX