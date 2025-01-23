MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - The new U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the State Department will no longer undertake any activities that facilitate or encourage mass migration.'Our diplomatic relations with other countries, particularly in the Western Hemisphere, will prioritize securing America's borders, stopping illegal and destabilizing migration, and negotiating the repatriation of illegal immigrants,' he said in a statement, detailing 'Priorities and Mission of the Second Trump Administration's Department of State.'Rubio said he will 'faithfully execute and observe in both letter and spirit' in his Department President Trump's executive order eliminating 'DEIA' requirements, programs, and offices throughout the government.'Relatedly, we must return to the basics of diplomacy by eliminating our focus on political and cultural causes that are divisive at home and deeply unpopular abroad. This will allow us to conduct a pragmatic foreign policy in cooperation with other nations to advance our core national interests'.Rubio said that the State Department will support and defend Americans' rights to free speech, terminating any programs that lead to censoring the American people.'we must leverage our strengths and do away with climate policies that weaken America,' according to the new State Secretary.While not ignoring threats to U.S. natural environment and supporting sensible environmental protections, the State Department will use diplomacy to help President Trump fulfill his promise for a return to American energy dominance, Rubio said.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX