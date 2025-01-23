BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Belgian consumers continued to express more pessimistic attitudes at the start of the year, the National Bank of Belgium said on Thursday.The consumer sentiment index dropped to -11.0 in November from -9.0 in the previous month.In January, households seem to be much more cautious about the general economic outlook, and they also expect to save less, the survey said.The index measuring the general economic situation of the country worsened to -30 from -24. Meanwhile, the financial situation of households remained negative and stable at a reading of -2.0. The index for savings among households dropped to 18 from 21.The survey also revealed that expectations concerning the job market are unchanged from last month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX